Pastor Nomthi Odukoya: Pastor Taiwo Odukoya, Fountain of Life senior pastor wife don die

48 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, FOUNTAIN OF LIFE CHURCH

Fountain of Life Church don announce di death of dia Senior Pastor Wife, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya.

Di Church announce am for inside statement dem post for dia social media platforms.

According to di statement, Pastor Nomthi Odukoya die sake of cancer wey she battle wit for di last two years.

"She battle cancer for di better part of 2 years, she stood on di word of God and she fight."

"We love her wit all our heart, butwho we be to fight wit di will of God.

Di truth be say, at one point in our lives, we all go need say goodbye. So for now, till we meet again in glory, Goodbye Pastor Nomthi". Di church tok for inside di statement.

Di Senior Pastor, Taiwo Odukoya also announce di passing of im wife.

Wia dis foto come from, PASTOR TAIWO ODUKOYA

Pastor Nomthi Odukoya na di second wife of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya wey be di founder of di Fountain of Life Church.

Until her death, she serve as Associate Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church as she dey assist di senior pastor for di day to day running and management of di 10,000- member church.

Pastor Nomthi marry Pastor Taiwo Odukoya for January 2010 afta he lose im first wife Pastor Bimbo Odukoya inside plane crash for December 10, 2005.

Dem marry for 11 years and get two children together.

She go be di second woman Pastor Taiwo Odukoya go lose.

Her death come as shock to many pipo and don dey offer dia condolences.

Wia dis foto come from, Reaction to post

Wia dis foto come from, FOUNTAIN OF LIFE CHURCH

Wia dis foto come from, FOUNTAIN OF LIFE CHURCH

Pastor Nomthi Odukoya na di second wife of Pastor Taiwo Odukoya wey be di founder of di Fountain of Life Church.

Until her death, she serve as Associate Senior Pastor of The Fountain of Life Church as she dey assist di senior pastor for di day to day running and management of di 10,000- member church.