Pastor Nomthi Odukoya: Fountain of life Pastor Taiwo Odukoya wife die of cancer - See tori of how dem meet and dia life

53 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, PASTOR NOMTHI ODUKOYA

Pastor Daniel Taiwo Odukoya, di Senior Pastor of di Fountain of Life Church dey mourn di death of im wife Pastor Nomthi Odukoya, wey die afta she battle cancer.

Di pastor announce am on Tuesday night, 9, November, 2021.

For inside statement for social media, Pastor Odukoya say:

"She give me 11 beautiful years of marriage and two wonderful boys. I love her wit all my heart."

Wia dis foto come from, PASTOR TAIWO ODUKOYA

Wia dis foto come from, PASTOR NOMTHI

How dem meet

Pastor Odukoya marry South African Simangele Rosemary Nomthi for January 2010 afta e lose im first wife Pastor Bimbo Odukoya inside plane crash wey happun for December 10, 2005.

Dia marriage reach 11 years and dem get two children togeda.

For inside one interview Pastor Nomthi bin get wit Punch newspaper on how dey meet, she say "e bin come minister for Triumphant Church International, London where I dey worship. I no too reason am because like every oda minister wey don come before am, I see am as a man of God. I find im message amazing and absorbing.

Who be Pastor Taiwo

Wia dis foto come from, PASTOR NOMTHI ODUKOYA

Dem born Taiwo Odukoya for Kaduna state northern, Nigeria.

Na dia im bin start school bifo e later get higher education for University of Ibadan to study petroleum engineering.

Pastor Taiwo marry di late pastor Bimbo Odukoya and get three pikin wit her.

For December 2005, Bimbo Odukoya, plus over one hundred oda pipo bin die for plane crash for one Sosoliso Airlines Flight.

Na Pastor Taiwo and im first wife Bimbo Odukoya bin join bodi to form di Fountain of Life Church for 1992 wit better plans of how dem go change life wit di ministry.

For 2014, nine years after di first wife Pastor Bimbo Odukoya bin die, Pastor Taiwo bin query di investigation of wetin bin cause di plane crash wey take di life of im former wife.