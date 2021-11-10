Ondo sky cloth: Sabo White Cloth - Wetin be di truth behind di cloth wey fall for Ondo state

Some days back, fight almost burst for Ondo State for one town afta residents start to dey tear one white cloth wey fall from di sky.

Dis na as dem bin believe say na "God send am come."

BBC Yoruba bin go to find wetin cause cause di white cloth wey fall.Di observation be say di cloth no actually fall from heaven as pipo tink.

One decorator, Adgnes Fadoju say na she get di "mysterious" cloth wey don cause serious controversy for Ondo state.

Fadoju tok say she bin wash di cloth along wit here children own come spread am outside.

She also say on di day of di incident, she bin leave di clothes go work.

"For afternoon pipo begin call me dey ask me about wetin happen to one of my clothes sake of say e get one cloth wey dem see for sky wey resemble her own," she tok.

Agnes say she try explain to di pipo say di clothes wey she wash plenty and no be wetin breeze fit carry.

"Na until I see wia dem dey drag di cloth dey share am among dem sef before I believe wetin pipo bin dey tell me.

In fact plenty pipo don carry dia own share of di cloth wey dem don cut put on top dia goods wey dem dey sell as dem believe say an miracle wey don happen.

All my effort to explain to dem say di Hossana wey dem write for di cloth body na my company name no work.

Dem vex as I explain to dem say an me get di cloth," di confused decorator add.