Lucy Akogo, di one hand tailor: 'I see myself as physically disabled abled person'

12 minutes wey don pass

Rejection from Navy no stop di groove of Lucy Akogo wey get one hand afta she lose her left one for secondary school.

She remember di hand, with smile for face, say "e be fine hand, I remember for school, if dem wan flog me like dis, I no go ever give dem dat hand."

Lucy bin lose her hand for 2008 afta dem mess up di treatment for di hand. She bin break am for 2008 as she dey play football, wen she fall on top of am. E be like di pesin wey tie di hand to set am no do am well-well.

By di time dem go hospital, di hand don stop to work and di doctor tell am say say dem need to cut di hand.

Lucy say, "I bin don already tire wit di hand so I allow dem make dem cut am".

But she no allow di mata fall her hand, during her NYSC service year, she go ahead to learn tailor work.

She tell BBC News Pidgin say to learn fear her well-well on top weda she fit do am.

Na so di madam wey get shop, come show am video of woman wey marry get pikin and dem take care of her family without any hand.

Ms Akogo remember as di woman tell am say if she fit all di tins wey she fit do wetin Lucy wey get one hand dey fear and na how she no go learn.

Lucy testify say by di end of two weeks, she don already make skirt, “even though di skirt dey funny”, na so she tok as she dey laugh.

As at now, Lucy Akogo dey share shop with her mama and na dia she dey do her sewing business.

As she tok am, “when pipo pass di shop, even afta dem don waka pass, dem go come back look me like say na magic I dey do”.

Lucy reveal say sometimes pipo go bring cloth come to test am to see if true-true she sabi di work wey she dey do. But she say God dey help am fall dia hand.

With di one hand, na im Lucy Akogo dey use take care of her family as she be di senior child and also do make up on top say as she tok am, “I too like shakara”.

But some pipo dey like drag am down as she say one tin wey she no like na say, “some pipo wey no normal go come dey call me say I no normal, I normal, infact I be physically disabled, abled person.”