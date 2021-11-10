Third mainland bridge shaking: Nigeria goment react to report wey say Third mainland bridge 'divide'

58 minutes wey don pass

Di Federal goment of Nigeria don react to one report wey dey spread upandan for social media say Third mainland bridge don 'open up' and dey 'shake'.

Federal Controller of Works inside Lagos, Engineer Olukayode Popoola, tok for one statement say "dat report wey say di bridge dey unsafe to traffic na big lie."

For di statement wey Boade Akinola, Director Press & Public Relations Federal Ministry of Works and Housing release, Oga Popoola say di Third Mainland Bridge no dey shake and e dey very safe and intact.

Oga Popoola dey clarify dis mata afta one video bin spread for social media about di condition of di Third Mainland Bridge.

Later, some social media users come dey tok say dat video don dey old and na video wey come out before di repair work wey goment carry out for di bridge early dis year.

But di controller for works assure Nigerians say di bridge dey kampe and im just drive along di Bridge without noticing any opening or experiencing any shaking as di social media post bin report.

E advise members of di public, especially commuters, to ignore di tok-tok wey dey go on about di Third Mainland Bridge for Lagos.

Oga Popoola say di Third Mainland bridge dey receive regular attention along with oda across di kontri and e dey safe for use.

Third Mainland Bridge na di longest of di three bridges wey connect Lagos Island to di Mainland. E long reach 11 kilometres and don dey since around 1980's

Di bridge start from Oworonshoki, wey dey linked to Apapa-Oshodi Expressway and Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and end for di Adeniji Adele Interchange for Lagos Island.