Malala Yousafzai: Photos of Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marriage to Asser Malik

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/malala

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai and her partner, Asser Malik don marry during one Islamic ceremony for Birmingham.

Malala and Malik take part for one nikkah ceremony, where bride and groom dey agree with each oda to be married.

Di 24-year-old activist tok say na "precious day" for her life.

"Asser and I tie di knot to be partners for life," she tweet on Tuesday and share how dem take part for one "small nikkah ceremony with family".

"We dey excited to waka togeda for di journey ahead," she add.

Here na photo of how di ceremony waka;

Wia dis foto come from, Malin Fezehai

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Malala

Wia dis foto come from, Malin Fezehai Wetin we call dis foto, The news of the ceremony was liked tens of thousands of times on social media

Although no be legally binding contract, nikkah ceremony na di first step for Islamic marriage.

Dem dey often dey carry out separate ceremony privately, and Malala no indicate weda she and her do separate civil ceremony.

Who be Malala Yousafzai

Wia dis foto come from, David M. Benett

Pakistani schoolgirl Malala Yousafzai become popular for 2009 wen she write one BBC diary about life under di Taliban, her desire to go to school and for girls to get di chance to be educated.

Malala bin dey 11 years old wen she begin write di diary for BBC Urdu.

Her blogs describe life under Taliban rule from her home town of Mingora, wey dey northwest region of Pakistan wey she call "My Swat".

For October 2012 wen she be 15 years old, one Taliban gunman shoot Malala for head for daring to go to school and dis incident come make her popular more worldwide.

She survive di gunshot incident and di story of her recovery from di delicate surgery for Pakistani military hospital to operations for UK, come make her campaign go worldwide.

For January 2013, dem discharge Malala from hospital and she continue to join her voice to tok about di fears of schoolgirls under di Taliban.

Dat same 2013, TIME magazine name her as one of di most influential pipo and she also get her first nomination for di Nobel Peace Prize.

Dat same year, Malala win di European Parliament Sakharov price for Freedom of Thought and she release her autobiography "I Am Malala".

For 2014 at di age of 17 years old, Malala become di youngest pesin ever to win di Nobel Peace Prize.