Aminata Diallo: Paris St-Germain player dey under arrest as part of investigate into attack on her team-mates

21 minutes wey don pass

French police don arrest Aminata Diallo, one midfielder wit Paris St-Germain women team.

Di police say na part of investigation into attack on di club players wey happun on November 4, 2021.

Dem arrest 26 year old Diallo on Wednesday morning.

Di France international bin play during di PSG 4-0 win over Real Madrid for di Women's Champions League on Tuesday.

For inside statement, di club say dem dey work wit di police "to torchlight wetin be facts".

Di club also condemn di violence, say dem don take all necessary measures to guarantee di health, well-being and safety of players" since di attack happun.

Reports for France suggest say one of di players wey come under attack na Kheira Hamraoui, wey two masked pesin allegedly drag out of her car and beat up her legs.

Diallo, wey dem don cap seven times for France, join PSG for 2016 and don appear more dan 60 times for di club.

She spend time on loan for Atletico Madrid last season.

Diallo (number 20) dey comot di pitch along with her team-mate Kheira Hamraoui (number 14) afta one Champions League match for Breidablik for Iceland last month

Who be Aminata Diallo

Aminata Diallo na French footballer. She originally come from Guinea.

Dem born her on April 3, 1995.

She dey play as midfielder for Division 1 Feminine club of Paris St-Germain women team

She bin sign two season contracts wit di club.

She receive some accolades as di UEFA Women Champion LeaGue runner-up fOr 2016.