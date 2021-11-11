Why di Niger State goment don ban okada pata pata, again

No more motocycle riders for Niger state especially di capital, Minna.

Dem tok dis one for statement wey di Commissioner of Information and Strategy, Alhaji Muhammad Sani Idriskanck signature on Wednesday as dem follow ban all illegal motor parks for di state.

Unda dis new rules, wey dey for executive order, dem say offenders go smell pepper for dia hand:

First offence - #10,000

Second offence - #20,000

Third offence - #50,000 and dem go seize your machine

Bet why?

Dis no be di first time wey di state goment don ban motocycle aka okada. For April and June dis year, di goment bin cut warning give okada rider to comot for road.

Dem say dem dey take dis action to address di security wahala wey dey knack akpako for di state.

Attacks bin start dey rise since late 2017 and 2018 wen bandits begin dey disturb local communities for di north central state for Nigeria.

Part of dia mode of operation according to di state goment and security agencies be say di bandits go dey us okada to attack communities and steal dia food items even animals like goats and cows.

Attacks for Niger state

February 2021

One of di biggest attack for di state na di 17 February kidnap of nearly 50 students from Government Science College for Kagara.

According to one eye witness di jaguda pipo carry leg first enta di school and pack di students plus one teacher ontop motocycle enta bush.

As e be so dem don free 23 of di students.

May 2021

Gunmen bin kidnap 136 students from Salihu Tanko Islamic school for Tegina town - many of dose wey dem kidnap na pikin.

As di state bin dey battle di mata of insecurity, na so gist comot for April say Boko Haram raise flags for Kaure and Shiroro local goment areas of di state.

Going forward

To ensure say di safety of lives and property of citizens and reduce di tension among pipo say di bandits fit enta di capital, di state goment for April, set up a joint taskforce to enforce di ban of okada within dey capital.