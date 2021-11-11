FW de Klerk: South Africa former president die at di age of 85 - See wetin you need to know about am

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Former South Africa president wey also be di last white pesin to lead di kontri, FW de Klerk don die.

E die at di age of 85. One tok-tok pesin say dem bin diagnose am wit cancer dis year.

Oga De Klerk na key figure for di nation change to democracy. E head di state between 1989 and May 1994.

For 1990 e announce say im go release anti-apartheid leader Nelson Mandela, dis one lead to multi-party polls for 1994.

Oga de Klerk share di Nobel Peace Prize wit oga Mandela say e put an end to white rule for di kontri. However, many pipo don question im role for di kontri transition to democracy.

One statement from di former president FW de Klerk Foundation on Thursday read say; "Former President FW de Klerk die peacefully for im house forn Fresnaye (Cape Town) earlier dis morning afta e struggle against mesothelioma cancer."

"He dey survived by im wife Elita, im children Jan and Susan and im grandchildren," e tok.

Di foundation bin announce say dem diagnose am wit cancer for June, dis year - Di kain cancer wey dey affect di lining of di lungs.

FW de Klerk Profile

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Dem born FW de Klerk into a family of Afrikaner politicians for March 1936 for Johannesburg.

E bin work as lawyer and serve for different ministerial posts before e take over from PW Botha as di head of di National Party for February 1989.

Di following year, e announce say im dey remove di ban on parties, e include African National Congress (ANC), Mandela party.

Im actions help bring an end to apartheid era for South Africa plus e become one of di kontri two deputy presidents afta di multi-party elections wey 1994 wey see Mandela become president.

However, e be controversial figure for South Africa.

Many black South Africans dey blame am say e fail to stop violence wen e dey for power, while white extremists see im efforts to end apartheid as betrayal.