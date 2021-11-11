Nnamdi Kanu US lawyer Bruce Fein wan carry Nigeria go di International Criminal Court - See wetin you need to know about am

46 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Kanu bin tok say oga Bruce Fein wey be lawyer bin come court to observe tins

One American lawyer, Bruce Fein wey dey represent di leader of di proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu don threaten to carry Nigeria go di International Criminal Court on top accuse say dem violate im client rights.

E tok dis one afta e say authorities deny am access inside di courtroom to monitor di trial of di Ipob leader on Wednesday, 10, November, 2021.

Fein wey show for court tell tori pipo afta di proceedings say dat na di fifth time dem no go allow am inside di courtroom despite di court previous order say Nnamdi Kanu fit get access to any three persons e want.

Tori be say, on Wednesday, during di trial of di Ipob leader for court, Kanu tell di judge say authorities no allow one of im counsels from di United States, Bruce Fein to get access into di court.

Wetin Bruce Fein tok afta dem deny am access to di courtroom

Di American lawyer say as dem no allow am access into di courtroom na gross violation against human rights and promise to bring di mata up before international bodies.

"I go petition di working Group in Arbitrary Detention for Geneva, di International Court of Justice for Hague, di ICC for di Hague and I go-go United States Congress and ask dem make dem consider sanctions against Nigeria for gross violations of fundamental human rights".

"I no dey here to play but plenty international law issues dey present for Nnamdi Kanu case. I dey here as an international expert to provide more enlightenment on di legal issues wey dey present for here," Fein add.

E say afta im drag Nigeria before ICC, dem go charge Nigeria wit crimes against humanity.

Who be Bruce Fein

Wia dis foto come from, LINKED IN

Bruce Fein na American lawyer wey specialize for constitutional and international law. E be one of di lawyers wey dey represent di Ipob leader Nnamdi Kanu for US.

E be di president of di law firm Bruce Fein & Associates Inc. at www.brucefeinlaw.com.

Fein na former associate deputy attorney general and general counsel of di Federal Communications Commission under President Reagan.

Dem born am for March 12, 1947.

Fein graduate from Ellwood P. Cubberley High School for Palo Alto for California. He attend Swathmore College and do transfer fo di University of California, Berkley. E receive im Juris Doctor from Harvard Law School for 1972.

Bruce Fein marry Mattie Lolavar on May 15, 2004. Di two divorce for June 2013.

Wetin Nigeria goment accuse Kanu of?

Wia dis foto come from, OTHERS

Di Nigerian goment accuse di Ipob oga say im wan secession and also say im dey broadcast lies about President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dem also accuse am say e be member of group goment don outlaw. Most of di accuse dey based on di tins wey im allegedly tok for Radio Biafra wey dey broadcast from outside Nigeria.

Wetin be di charges wey dem bring against am?

On Monday 18 October, goment add more charges to di three im dey face so dis na di amended charges dem.