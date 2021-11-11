Justice Mary Odili house raid: Police parade journalist, fake Chief Superintendent of Police, oda suspects for Abuja

47 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Police say dem don arrest 14 pipo in connection with di siege on Justice Mary Odili apartment for Abuja, recently.

Na on 29, October wey tori comot say security operatives bin storm Justice Odili apartment for Abuja.

Di mata cause reactions sake of say Mary Odili na Justice of di supreme court and wife of former Rivers state Govnor, Peter Odili.

Some of di suspects according to police include one fake Chief Superintendent of Police, Lawrence Ajodo; one journalist with one of di national dailies, and one Islamic scholar.

Di Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba wey parade d suspects for Abuja on Thursday explai say dia arrest na as a result of fast investigation by di police.

At least ten more pesins wey dey linked to di incident including two military personnel don japa, di police tok-tok pesin tok.

Di Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) bin chook mouth for di mata wen e hapun say na 'unlawful siege' by security operatives on di house of dia colleague.

Di president of di NBA, Olumide Akpata SAN bin tok for inside one statement wey di association release say:

"In case law enforcement agencies neva learn dia lesson, events like dis na im dey reduce di independence of sacred democratic institutions like di Judiciary, undermine di rule of law for Nigeria and dey reduce pipo confidence in Nigeria..."

Akpata follow tok say im go lead delegation go see di minister of justice, Abubakar Malami and heads of security agencies to find true-true wetin really happen.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Friday night wen Rivers State Govnor Nyesom Wike arrive Justice Mary Odili domot following reports say security operatives storm di Supreme Court Judge home

Rivers State Govnor Nyesom Wike togeda wit some close friends of di Odilis like Abiye Sekibo and Raymond Dokpesi visit di house to check on dem.

BBC Pidgin bin see one document wey one one Aliyu Ibrahim on October 13 sign affidavit stating say:

"Im don "observe some illegal activities going on in some houses within Abuja and its environs".

Based on dis, one Lawrence Ajodo, wey identify as a chief superintendent of police go collect warrant to carry out a search.

Meanwhile, Police bin no tok peem on wetin dia 'operatives' go find for Justice Mary Odili domot and Abubakar Malami, Nigeria Minister of Justice bin deny involvement for Justice Mary Odili Abuja home invasion.