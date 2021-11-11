Federal University of Dutse SUG president pictures with bodyguards and car - School authorities reveal real tori behind viral fotos

Federal University of Dutse wey dey northern Nigeria don comot to deny say di student union president of di school dey live large afta fotos begin trend for social media wey show am with Mercedez Benz and security.

Some blogs bin report say dat na how Mukhtar Umar wey be di SUG presido dey enter class each day given im position for di school.

According to di university, di fotos na from wen students of Criminology department dey do one course wey wan teach dem how to protect high profile personality.

Di school add say e no dey possible for a large number of students to abandon dia lectures just to escort SUG president.

"Di university dey take teaching students both in learning and character seriously and no go allow dat kain behaviour for campus." Dat na wetin part of di statement read.

BBC Pidgin also reach out to Staff and students from Federal University Dutse on di mata and dem also deny wetin many for social media and blogs dey yan.

One staff tell BBC Pidgin say dat tori na fake news as na one time tin wey happun on Matriculation day for new students last week.

Prince Ahmad Amoeva na student parliamentarian and friend of di SUG president and e tok say di SUG presido no even dey attend classes at di moment as e dey do im SIWES (work training) for Abuja.