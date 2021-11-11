MOBO Awards full nominees list: Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tems, Arya Starr be 2021 nominees
Nigerian musicians, Wizkid and Rema don gbab two nominations for di 2021 MoBo Awards for Best African act and Best international act.
Oda Nigerian stars wey gbab nomination for di African category na Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Davido, Ckay, Tems and Tiwa savage.
Di awards wey dey celebrate music of black origin since 1996, go take place for Coventry on 5 December.
Wizkid and Burna Boy bin win big for di 2020 awards wey dem bin stream live on Youtube.
Di Nigerian singer win di Best African Act while Burna Boy win di Best International Act award, last year.
Di founder and oga patapata of MOBO group, Kanya King CBE explain say;
"Di past 20 months don dey extremely challenging for artists evriwia."
"As always we go see creatives rise up and adapt, even as global pandemic dey," King CBE add.
Dis year ceremony go also see di MOBO first award for Best Drill Act.
Organisers say dem go "recognise di cultural and urgent force wey di genre don become over di last few years".
Pipo fit now vote for who dem want make e win on top MOBO website.
When MOBO award go hold?
Di ceremony go take place on Sunday 5 December for Coventry Building Society Arena.
E go dey live-streamed on YouTube, wit BBC One broadcasting a behind-the-scenes show wit interviews and performances.
BBC Radio 1Xtra go also cover di awards, wit DJ Target weekday shows bringing performances and interviews wit dis year's nominees and winners.
MOBO Awards 2021 full list of di nominees
Best Male Act
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Headie One
Potter Payper
Best Female Act
Arlo Parks
Bree Runway
Cleo Sol
Little Simz
Shaybo
Tiana Major9
Album of the year
Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams
Celeste - Not Your Muse
Cleo Sol - Mother
Dave - We're All Alone in this Together
Ghetts - Conflict of Interest
Headie One - Edna
Song of the year
A1 x J1 - Latest Trends
Central Cee - Commitment Issues
Dave featuring Stormzy - Clash
Enny featuring Amia Brave - Peng Black Girls
Pa Salieu featuring Backroad Gee - My Family
Tion Wayne and Russ Millions, Arrdee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1 (3x3), Fivio Forei & ZT (3X3) - Body (remix)
Best international act
Doja Cat
Drake
Kanye West
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Polo G
Rema
Skillibeng
Wizkid
Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)
Best African music act
Ayra Starr
Burna Boy
CKay
Davido
King Promise
NSG
Rema
Tems
Tiwa Savage
Wizkid
Best newcomer
Arlo Parks
Arrdee
Backroad Gee
Berwyn
Central Cee
Enny
Joy Crookes
Midas the Jagaban
PinkPantheress
Wes Nelson
Video of the year
Bree Runway - Hot Hot (Directed by Jocelyn Anquetil)
Fredo featuring Dave - Money Talks (Directed by Edem Wornoo)
Little Simz featuring Cleo Sol - Woman (Directed by Little Simz)
M1llionz - Lagga (Directed by Teeeezy C)
Pa Salieu Featuring Backroad Gee - My Family (Directed by Femi Ladi)
Slowthai featuring A$AP Rocky - Mazza (Directed by The Rest)
Best R&B/soul act
Bellah
Cleo Sol
Jorja Smith
Sault
Tiana Major9
WSTRN
Best grime act
Bugzy Malone
Chip
D Double E
Frisco
Ghetts
Skepta
Best hip-hop act
Dave
D-Block Europe
Fredo
Little Simz
Potter Payper
Slowthai
Best drill act
Central Cee
Digga D
Headie One
K Trap
Loski
M1llionz
Russ Millions
SR
Tion Wayne
Unknown T
Best performance inside TV show/film
Ashley Thomas as Henry in Them
Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in Snowfall
Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton in Judas & the Black Messiah
Letitia Wright as Altheia Jones-LeCointe in Small Axe
Micheal Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe
Best media personality
Charlene White
Chunkz & Yung Filly
Harry Pinero
Henrie Kwushue
Julie Adenuga
Maya Jama
Mo Gilligan
Munya Chawawa
Nella Rose
Zeze Millz
Best gospel act
CalledOut Music
CeCe Winans
Guvna B
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
S.O.
Best reggae act
Lila Ike
Popcaan
Sean Paul
Shenseea
Skillibeng
Spice
Best jazz act
Alfa Mist
Blue Lab Beats
Emma-Jean Thackray
Jacob Collier
Nubiyan Twist
Sons of Kemet
Best producer
Gotcha
JAE5
Juls
M1OnTheBeat
P2J
TSB