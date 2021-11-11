MOBO Awards full nominees list: Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Tems, Arya Starr be 2021 nominees

Wia dis foto come from, INSTAGRAM

Nigerian musicians, Wizkid and Rema don gbab two nominations for di 2021 MoBo Awards for Best African act and Best international act.

Oda Nigerian stars wey gbab nomination for di African category na Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, Davido, Ckay, Tems and Tiwa savage.

Di awards wey dey celebrate music of black origin since 1996, go take place for Coventry on 5 December.

Wizkid and Burna Boy bin win big for di 2020 awards wey dem bin stream live on Youtube.

Di Nigerian singer win di Best African Act while Burna Boy win di Best International Act award, last year.

Di founder and oga patapata of MOBO group, Kanya King CBE explain say;

"Di past 20 months don dey extremely challenging for artists evriwia."

"As always we go see creatives rise up and adapt, even as global pandemic dey," King CBE add.

Dis year ceremony go also see di MOBO first award for Best Drill Act.

Organisers say dem go "recognise di cultural and urgent force wey di genre don become over di last few years".

Pipo fit now vote for who dem want make e win on top MOBO website.

When MOBO award go hold?

Di ceremony go take place on Sunday 5 December for Coventry Building Society Arena.

E go dey live-streamed on YouTube, wit BBC One broadcasting a behind-the-scenes show wit interviews and performances.

BBC Radio 1Xtra go also cover di awards, wit DJ Target weekday shows bringing performances and interviews wit dis year's nominees and winners.

MOBO Awards 2021 full list of di nominees

Best Male Act

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Headie One

Potter Payper

Best Female Act

Arlo Parks

Bree Runway

Cleo Sol

Little Simz

Shaybo

Tiana Major9

Album of the year

Arlo Parks - Collapsed in Sunbeams

Celeste - Not Your Muse

Cleo Sol - Mother

Dave - We're All Alone in this Together

Ghetts - Conflict of Interest

Headie One - Edna

Song of the year

A1 x J1 - Latest Trends

Central Cee - Commitment Issues

Dave featuring Stormzy - Clash

Enny featuring Amia Brave - Peng Black Girls

Pa Salieu featuring Backroad Gee - My Family

Tion Wayne and Russ Millions, Arrdee, Bugzy Malone, Buni, Darkoo, E1 (3x3), Fivio Forei & ZT (3X3) - Body (remix)

Best international act

Doja Cat

Drake

Kanye West

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Polo G

Rema

Skillibeng

Wizkid

Young Stoner Life (Young Thug & Gunna)

Best African music act

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

CKay

Davido

King Promise

NSG

Rema

Tems

Tiwa Savage

Wizkid

Best newcomer

Arlo Parks

Arrdee

Backroad Gee

Berwyn

Central Cee

Enny

Joy Crookes

Midas the Jagaban

PinkPantheress

Wes Nelson

Video of the year

Bree Runway - Hot Hot (Directed by Jocelyn Anquetil)

Fredo featuring Dave - Money Talks (Directed by Edem Wornoo)

Little Simz featuring Cleo Sol - Woman (Directed by Little Simz)

M1llionz - Lagga (Directed by Teeeezy C)

Pa Salieu Featuring Backroad Gee - My Family (Directed by Femi Ladi)

Slowthai featuring A$AP Rocky - Mazza (Directed by The Rest)

Best R&B/soul act

Bellah

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Sault

Tiana Major9

WSTRN

Best grime act

Bugzy Malone

Chip

D Double E

Frisco

Ghetts

Skepta

Best hip-hop act

Dave

D-Block Europe

Fredo

Little Simz

Potter Payper

Slowthai

Best drill act

Central Cee

Digga D

Headie One

K Trap

Loski

M1llionz

Russ Millions

SR

Tion Wayne

Unknown T

Best performance inside TV show/film

Ashley Thomas as Henry in Them

Damson Idris as Franklin Saint in Snowfall

Daniel Kaluuya as Fred Hampton in Judas & the Black Messiah

Letitia Wright as Altheia Jones-LeCointe in Small Axe

Micheal Ward as Franklyn in Small Axe

Best media personality

Charlene White

Chunkz & Yung Filly

Harry Pinero

Henrie Kwushue

Julie Adenuga

Maya Jama

Mo Gilligan

Munya Chawawa

Nella Rose

Zeze Millz

Best gospel act

CalledOut Music

CeCe Winans

Guvna B

Kirk Franklin

Maverick City Music

S.O.

Best reggae act

Lila Ike

Popcaan

Sean Paul

Shenseea

Skillibeng

Spice

Best jazz act

Alfa Mist

Blue Lab Beats

Emma-Jean Thackray

Jacob Collier

Nubiyan Twist

Sons of Kemet

Best producer

Gotcha

JAE5

Juls

M1OnTheBeat

P2J