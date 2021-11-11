How farmer save baby dem dump inside black leda bag troway for Benue farm road

32 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Uche Nnorom

A new born baby wey mama abandon along di road for central Nigeria dey battle for life now afta pesin rescue di pkin.

Di baby girl bin dey dumped inside black leda bag wey pesin troway along farm road for Adaka village, Makurdi Local Government Area of Benue State.

With di good act of a 29-year-old farmer di pikin dey receive treatment for Olive Vine Children Health Centre in critical condition.

Joy Kwaghtse bin pick di pikin on her way to her farm on di 26th of October, 2021 around 12 O'Clock for afternoon.

She say di baby bin dey weak and frail wen dem rush am go hospital.

By Thursday 11 November, di pikin don take two pints of blood to stay alive, Kwaghtse add.

How di farmer cari rescue di pikin

Joy Kwaghtse bin leave Abuja six months ago to Makurdi to go farm sake of di economic situation.

So for dis fateful day as she dey go farm she come see something tie for black leda bag for di farm road.

Di way dem tie di leda bin fear her - she come think say may be na snake as di tin inside di leda dey move

Sake of fear, she no go close to di bag but decide to go road to go call passers by - she bin call one okada man but di pesin bin dey fear, come run.

Then Madam Kwaghtse come get liver, hold her scapular and drag di bag only to discover say na pikin dey di bag di strug to survive.

By dis time sake of di heavy rain wey fall mud bin dey all over di baby bodi and soldier ants bin don eat part of her head, face and nyash.

Inside di nyama-nyama wey she dey, I pick her wrap her and take her to "D" Division Police station for Ankpa quarters, wia dem refer me go Police headquarters.

Dem take my statement and tell me to take her to di hospital make dem treat her.

Sake of say she no get moni, she bin cari di pikin go house but sake of di pain and di trauma, di pikin dey restless.

She come cari her go chemist dem treat her shave her hair sake of how di ants dem bin chop am.

But luck come shine on her afta she narrate di mata give her sister, she come connect her wit officialwey dork wit di state govnor.

Govnor Samuel Ortom security aide Tughgba Nightfall ask her to take di pikin to Olive Vine Children Health Centre for treatment.

Di facility dey SS8 Kwararafa Quarters off Atiku Abubakar Road, Makurdi, di Benue State capital.

Wia dis foto come from, Uche Nnorom

Wetin you gatz do if you pikin abandon baby for dis area

Wen any pesin pick pikin, afta dem report to di police station, di police gatz give dem note to direct dem to di goment shelter.

Na wetin di Benue State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development tell BBC Pidgin ontop di mata.

Nyiazungwe Igirgi however say di ministry neva get any informate about dis pikin wey dem abandon.

Madam Igirgi explain say di ministry don put announcement for radio to educate pipo on di right tin to do wen dem pick abandon pikin dem.

Meanwhile anoda official of di ministry say for any to keep pikin wey dia mama abandon, di first procedure na to bring di pikin to di state goment home.

Then write formal application say you need di pikin, di official add.

Di ministry go den do dia own due diligence and if di pesin qualify, dem go den give am di pikin.

Wen di BBC Pidgin reach out to di police, di tok tok pesin, Catherine Anene say she neva get any info about di mata but dat she go check and respond.

How di pikin condition dey

Di hospital say di pikin dey critically traumatise wen dem bring am come hospital for around 3 November, 2021.

Dem say all di wound from di bite bite wey soldier ants bite am plus di heavy rain wey fall on top her, make her weak and and in severe pain.

Sake of say she no get medical epp on time, n aim make di trauma and stress dey high for her bodi but dat dem don try to stabilise her.

Di baby wey collect two bags of blood since on Wednesday and Thursday don dey also try to eat well.

And di hospital dey hopeful say she fit survive .

Joy Kwaghtse wey bin marry and divorce say she no get any pikin and she don take di baby like her own.

And she go try make she survive everything wey she dey go through, Madam Kwaghtse add.