Tordue Salem: Police confirm death of journalist wey miss for days

18 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Tordue Salem

Nigeria police don confam di death of Tordue Henry Salem wey bin miss since 13 October, 2021.

Tordue na di National Assembly Correspondent for tori pipo Vanguard newspaper.

Dem don deposit im bodi for mortuary for Wuse General Hospital, Abuja.

Tordue disappearance bin don cause national outcry as journalist enta street for di nation capital and march to di police headquarters to demand say make dem find am.

News of im death dey come just two days after Nigeria House of Representatives bin call for thorough investigation into how di journalist take miss.

Wetin police say happun to Tordue?

During press briefing on Friday 12 November, 2021 Nigeria police say na car jam Tordue and e most likely lead to im death.

Di police bin present one suspect wey describe how di incident allegedly take happun.

Di cab driver tell tori pipo say: "im bin dey drive for night around 10 pm around Mabushi area on speed. As im dey drive, he come knock down one pesin but no fit stop because di area tiff dey operate for di area."

"By di time e drive reach Wuse area of di town, e inform police pipo wey dey road dem tell am make e go report for di police station but im no go."

'I tink say na armed robber na im make I no stop'

Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na photo of di car wey allegedly knock and kill Tordue

Di suspect say one of di reason why e no stop afta im allegedly knock Tordue down na because robbers don attack am dia before.

"Di reason why I no stop na because dem don attack me dia before, e dey my phone".