Lucky Igbenidion: EFCC arrest former Edo state governor over N1.6 billion fraud allegation

49 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, EFCC Wetin we call dis foto, For April 2017 EFCC see $43 million cash for inside one house for Lagos

Nigeria corruption police, di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission don confam di arrest of former govnor of Edo State, Lucky Igbinedion.

Di tok-tok pesin for di commission, Wilson Uwajuren tell BBC Pidgin say dem carry oga Igbinedion go dia Abuja headquarters to answer questions concerning 1.6 billion naira public funds wey allegedly miss road.

Tori be say Edo State goment bin collect di money as loan but di money waka enta company wey oga Igbinedion allegedly get hand inside.

But dis no be di first time di govnor wey im tenure run from 1999 to 2007 dey face wahala for EFCC hand.

For 2008, EFCC secure conviction on top im head for embezzling 2.9 billion naira wey belong to Edo State.

Dem sentence am to six months im prison afta im plead guilty to one out o di 191 count charges dem bin bring against am.