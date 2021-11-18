Davido money: Don Jazzy, Real Warri Pikin, Obi Cubana react to Davido bank fundraiser

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Davido

Ogbonge singer, Davido don reach 140 million for im birthday fundraiser wey im bin start "like joke".

For im last update, di Assurance star, clock 140m for im account wey e dey collect di contribution. E say e wan use di money take clear im Rolls Royce from port.

Di mata burst pipo head throughout Wednesday wey Davido call out for pipo to donate one million naira give am.

So far pipo from fellow DMW star, Perruzzi to Big Brother Naija celebs dem like, Nengi and Dorathy to even di mama of im first pikin Sophie Momodu, don drop bar.

But e don start to dey also make oda celebrities dem tink dia own mata.

Real Warri Pikin

Anita Asuoha, wey be comedian wey dey call her self di Real Warri Pikin post video wia she siddon for inside shower with towel for bodi.

Di reason na say, "I past account number for status and story since 6am, and 14 hours later na N8,200 dey inside."

E be like dis scope no work for evribodi.

Don Jazzy

Mavins Oga, Don Jazzy enta im own social media to remind im fans say im birthday na just five days afta di Fem star.

For video post wey im caption 26th Nov, oga Don Jazzy sing say, "Who fit tell me why I happy? Because my baiday don dey come."

On top dis reminder of im birthday, e don dey clear wetin e dey expect.

Obi Cubana

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Obi Cubana

Obi Cubana wey be businessman no miss for inside di trend say im sef wan post im account number say, "make I try something".

You go remember say for July of dis year, im loud im mama burial for Oba, Anambra State.

Tori be say na one of im friend bin contribute di cows wey dem use for di burial and di burial trend with di way im friends bin dey spray money dat weekend.

Sha na im know wetin im wan try sha.

Simi

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Afta Davido show say her husband don contribute im own N1m to di movement.