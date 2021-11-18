Psquare: Paul Okoye, Peter Okoye celebrate birthday togeda for di first time in five years

33 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Psquare

"Two heads dey better than one", na how Paul Okoye take pot im birthday message on Thursday as im an im twin brother and former band mate Peter don reconcile.

Afta five years of gbas-gbos between di pop group, Psquare show say dem settle dia gbege afta video comot wey show Peter, Paul and Jude Okoye as dem dey hug each oda.

Tori start to comot say dem fit don reconcile afta di pair follow each oda back for social media sometime last week.

Then Paul wife, post video wey show am dey carry both im and Peter pikin dem go shopping for America.

Even on Wednesday before dia video come out, Paul bin wish im twin broda, happy anniversary.

How di fight take start?

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/@judeengers Wetin we call dis foto, Di tori for 2017 be say Paul and Jude bin collabo wen Psquare separate

Di wahala wey tori start to spread up and down for 2015, but na for 2017 everitin scata as video comot wey show di twins almost start to dey punch each oda.

Na for September dat year wia di group scata even as Peter reveal say e bin dey fear for di safety of im family.

Both of dem come start solo career as Paul take di name, Rudeboy and Peter go by Mr P.

Rudeboy bin release hits like Audio Money and Reason With Me while Mr P release hits like One More Night and Paloma.

Wia dis foto come from, Psquare Wetin we call dis foto, For 2020, Paul bin hala im beef with Peter wife, Lolo but dem sef don settle

Infact, around 2020, Paul call out Peter wife, Lola wen she wish di two of dem happy birthday, say wetin she dey do for back dey different. But dem too don squash dia beef, with pictures wey comot yesterday dey show as dem dey hug each oda.

As to weda dem go come togeda to do song again, e dey remain to see.