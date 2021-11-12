Sinikiwe Kademaunga: Wedding photos & life story of Zimbabwe lady born with no hands and knees

45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Sinikiwe Kademaunga

Motivational speaker from Zimbabwe, Sinikiwe Kademaunga wey dem born with no hands and knees - plus dwarfism don share beautiful photos from her wedding.

Sinikiwe share dis wedding photos few months afta she bin reveal di identity of her bobo for di first time and show am to di world for her Instagram page on 11 August.

Di motivational speaker share her recent wedding photos for two different Instagram post and write for one, "31.10.2021" wey many of her followers dey suspect as di date of di wedding.

Here na di beautiful wedding photos of Sinikiwe Kademaunga and her husband.

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Sinikiwe Kademaunga

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Sinikiwe Kademaunga

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Sinikiwe Kademaunga

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Sinikiwe Kademaunga

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Sinikiwe Kademaunga

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Sinikiwe Kademaunga

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Sinikiwe Kademaunga

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Sinikiwe Kademaunga

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Sinikiwe Kademaunga

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Sinikiwe Kademaunga

Meanwhile, for February 1st 2021, Sinikiwe announce say she dey expect her first pikin with her partner and share photo of hersef for her Instagram handle.

Wia dis foto come from, odas

Who be Sinikiwe Kademaunga

Sinikiwe Kademaunga come from Zimbabwe and she be social worker, blogger, motivational speaker and life coach.

Dey born Sinikiwe with one condition wey stop di growth of her limbs and also dwarfism but she no let her physical limitations hold her back.

Di motivational speaker tok for one interview with BTV say wen dem born her, e dey very hard for her family to accept say dey born her with disability.

She say growing up dey very difficult especially wen she dey play with oda kids, pipo dey look her and some children go dey laugh at her and all dis challenges make her realise say she dey different.

"I no dey associate disability with poverty'

Sinikiwe Kademaunga tok during one interview with BBC for 2019 say;

"To dey disabled and at di same time be woman dey like double disadvantage but for me to overcome dis, I just always need to tell mysef say I fit be anything wey I want."

"I no dey really see my disability unless wen I dey those situations or set ups wey dey always remind me of my disability."

Sinikiwe say she just believe say she be woman wey dey afta her goals and she no dey associate disability with poverty.

"God give me di brains, e give me everything wey I need to just go out there and be wonderful and do whatever I want to do."

Sinikiwe fit do makeup for pipo and for her own face even as she no get hands.

She tok say if pesin dey live im life and depend on oda pipo, e dey take away di pesin confidence from am.

At first, Sinikiwe say she really struggle to accept her body but she overcome dis challenge di moment she dey 'kind to hersef' and say;

"No Sinikiwe dis na who you be, you no go change anything. If you continue living your life like dis you go dey miserable for di rest of your life."

Sinikiwe say she go also want to motivate oda young pipo with disability because she know say e dey really hard to grow up with disability.

So she want to be example for dem and be someone wey pipo with disability fit look up to and see say e dey doable.