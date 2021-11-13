Bamenda: Police officer allegedly shoot-kill school girl for Cameroon afta e fire gunshot to stop motor

47 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Northwest Governor, Adolph Lele L'Afrique tok say dem don arrest Policeman wey fire gunshots for New Road Nkwen, wey kill one pupil on Friday.

Di 12-year-old girl, Tataw Brandy, die for Bamenda afta police officer shoot at one pick-up vehicle for Bamenda, capital of restive North-West Region of Cameroon.

Oga L'Afrique tell reporters for Bamenda say dem don begin investigation and dem find out say di girl die because of di gunshots. Im say dem go punish di policeman.

Im also confam reports say di Policeman allegedly fire di gunshot at one motor wey im claim say dey run away.

"Di head of state don call me to extend im condolences to di family", e tok.

Di Delegate General for National Security, Martin Mbarga Nguele also confam e arrest.

Dis incident na di second of im kind in less than one month.

How di incident happun

According to eyewitness, di police officer bin dey run afta di pick-up vehicle around di New Road Nkwen wen im pull di trigger.

Di young girl bin dey on her way back from school.

Angry Protesters demonstrate for di front of Govnor office wit di corpse for dia hands.

Many pipo don react to di shooting and death of seven year old, Brandy Tataw.

Di Presbyterian Church for Cameroon Moderator, Rt Rev Fonki Samuel don condemn di killing of Brandy Tataw, describe d Policeman as irresponsible and unprofessional.

Muslim Scholar and activist, Abdul Karim also condemn wetin di policeman do say "Make pesin no shoot pikin think say e get power."

Im say na only coward dey leave adult for battle to shoot an infant.

"Na loser and invader dey kill innocent pikin wey dey come back from school."

For October 14, one paramilitary police officer bin kill one 5-year-old girl wen im fire on a car for one checkpoint for Buea, South-West region.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, For October police officer bin shoot kill five year old Caroline Ndialle Enongene

Di five-year-old pikin bin dey inside di vehicle dey go school wen police shoot di car for checkpoint.

Mob later beat di policer officer to death.

Wetin start for 2017 as protests against discrimination for schools and courts from di majority French speaking population don turn into separatist movement.