Annie Idibia: 2face wife apologize to am and other families afta 'September to remember' saga

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Annie Idibia

Nigerian actress, Annie Idibia don apologize to her husband, Innocent Idibia alias 2face and odas ova di social media call out wey she do for September dis year.

Di actress post dis apology for her Instagram page on 13 November as she celebrate her 37 years birthday, she say all she want for her birthday na "peace."

For early September, Annie bin call out her husband and family for social media and dis incident come generate plenti tok-tok.

Annie bin accuse 2face of allegedly sleeping under di same house with Pero Adeniyi, wey also born pikin for di singer. She also claim say 2face family o like her no mata how hard she bin try to please dem.

But now, Annie don use same social media to apologize to all and admit say she allow her emotions to lead her into making bad decisions;

"Na brand new chapter for me and I go really love to start am on clean slate. A lot don happun dis year, so much blessings and pain, " Annnie Idibia tok.

"My hands dey shake as I type dis. I let plenti pipo down especially di pipo wey dey close to me."

Wia dis foto come from, odas

Di actress say di last 10 Weeks na di worst of of her entire life since dem born her as she don go from so angry to so broken and back to anger.

"And then sadly, di one wey I dey shame to admit - Suicidal! "

"I don act so badly in a way wey I no dey proud of, I allow my emotions cloud me. I allow my emotions to lead me into making bad decisions,

"I allow my anger and motions to make me act on something wey no be true because I dey in di dark! Instead of remaining calm before acting."

Annie Idibia continue to tender apology to her husband, her mama and to both di families of di Macaulays and di Idibias.

"I want to apologize to my husband, Inno. I dey so sorry say I throw you out there like I do. E no dey wise, dis no be di kind of woman wey you marry.

"I dey totally sorry for all di mental stress and heart break wey e cause you, so sorry I put both our families out there."

"To my beautiful mothers ...my amazing mother and my beautiful mother in- law. I dey so sorry say I let both of you down."

"No mother suppose go through di kain of pain wey two of una feel. I dey really sorry. I be still your baby. I dey far from perfect, but I don decide to choose peace and I wan do beta if I get di chance."

"To both my families- di Macaulays and di Idibias , I dey sorry for all di pain and disrespect towards both Families... Please forgive me .Una no fit trowey una pikin oh!"

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Annie Idibia

Annie Idibia later extend her apology to all her '7.1 plus family out here,' all brands she dey work with, her manger, friends and her husband manager, Efe Omorogbe.

Di actress no forgot to thank her "online inlaws" wey chook mouth for her mata during di period of September wey she put on di controversial post.

"To my "online inlaws" wey I carry my mata come give - thanks for all di love, di bashing and rebuking I don learn oh. I no go do am again o"