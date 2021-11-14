Pastor for Rivers state allegedly kill im wife, Prophetess Solution inside dia house for Aluu

Wia dis foto come from, Elvis Opurum

"Wen we reach di house, di man don lock her inside di house, cover her with heap of cloth and hide her body by di bed side. We no know wetin e bin plan to do with her body."

Elvis Opurum tok as e remember and narrate give BBC Pidgin how im find di deadi body of im 30-year-old younger sister, Prophetess Solution Chris-Amadi wey her husband, one Pastor Chris Amadi allegedly kill for inside dia house on Monday, 8 November 2021 afta one argument, for Aluu, ikwerre community Rivers state.

Di couple, Pastor and Prophetess Chris .S. Amadi bin dey run di Shalom Mercyland Ministries and di Soluchris International Academy for Aluu, before di tragic incident.

Dem bin marry for 2012 afta dem meet in di course of dia church work, dem get four children togeda.

According to Elvis, palava start over di administration of dia school Soluchris International Academy - Elvis say im sister found di school before she marry di pastor.

Di compound where dem allegedly kill Prophetess Solution

How e hapun

"She be prophetess, she start am wen she dey young, at di age of seven-eight years. Wen she be 15, she come develop am dey do ministerial work. Even wen she dey university, she get her ministry. She bin dey run her masters for Ignatius Ajuru university and suppose graduate with dis set wey dey do dia convocation."

"She get school before dem marry - Soluchris international Academy. She bin dey do well before she marry di man. E come as a good man. Na for heavenly race crusaders church dem ordain am as pastor. So wen e come to meet my sister, my sister see am as a pastor. My sister bin already wan marry pastor, somebody wey get di same calling with her so dem go match" Elvis tok.

Prophetess Solution dey minister

But tori bin say di marriage bin get issues wey Prophetess Solution bin try hide from her family.

"Dia children say na every night dem dey quarrel. Sometimes e go beat her to di point of death, my elder broda wey be medical doctor go-go revive her and treat her. She no go tok wetin dey hapun na di children go tok wen dem come to stay with dia grandpa." Elvis tok.

Di late prophetess dey receive treatment afta her husband allegedly stab her with knife

Di broda say di family bin try to try to stop di marriage but dem no succeed.

"Wen im use knife to cut her all over her body, she open up becos she no fit hide am. She say she no go-go back. We go police station to write statement and dat time, she decide to further am with human rights. Afta sometime, di man come beg with family, dat na di last gbege before dis one. She go back becos of her Christian mind, she forgive and go back to di marriage." Elvis tori.

Di school wey allegedly cos di argument

Di day of di incident

Di day start for Prophetess Solution like normal day. She bath her children and bin dey prepare to go school wen problem start.

"Wetin cause dis one now na my younger sister school. Before now, e bin don dey challenge her say why she dey do all di admin work. Di school belong to my sister. E come dey challenge my sister dey tell her say one day e go demolish di school.

"In di morning, my sister bath her children and di man take dem go school, wen e reach dia, e pursue some of di students wey e say never pay school fees. Some of di parents come call my sister say wetin hapun why dem pursue dia pikin wen dem don pay. Di last parent wey speak with my sister say as both of dem dey make call, my sister say she go call am back as her husband just enta di house.

Di late prophetess, her husband and dia children

From den on, Elvis say e no sure exactly wetin hapun as dem dey stay dia compound alone, but e tink say maybe di question about wetin hapun and why di pastor pursue children from school from im sister, get to am psychologically.

"Na somebody call me say make I come, say dem rush my sister go hospital. Wen we call di man e no answer our call. Wen e finally pick, e bin tell us say our sister dey ok. Say na family mata say she dey hospital dey respond to treatment. Na di driver wey carry dem go UPTH na im call us to tell us wetin hapun say make we go house, say our sister dey house say di husband say make e no tell anybody. We ask am weda she don die, e no respond, e cut di call.

"Wen we reach di house, di man don lock her inside di house, cover her with heap of cloth and hide her by di bed side. We no know wetin e bin plan to do with her body."

At dat point, we think say she still dey alive. One side of her body still be human body but her neck no straight. So we tink say she go still wake, we come dey pray. Me and my broda carry her inside car go church come dey pray.

Wen she no respond, Elvis say dem finally go police station to report and na dia dem arrest di pastor.

Di entrance to di couple house

Di arrest

"Police vex wen I reach dia becos dem don dey judge dia case, dia quarrel for long.

"I dey police dey make statement, e don get information say we dey house say we know say di girl don die. E come go Choba police station to make entry, those ones refer am back to im division, before im go reach, I dey make statement, na for dia dem arrest am" Elvis tok.

At di moment, di pastor dey with di state CID as dem dey investigate di mata.

Meanwhile, di family dey call for justice.