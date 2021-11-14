National Housing Programme Portal: How to apply for Nigeria Federal Government Houses

Wia dis foto come from, FMWH

Nigerians fit begin apply for houses wey di Federal Government don build for sale at low cost.

Di move under di National Housing Programme na to address affordable housing challenges for Nigeria.

Di National Housing Programme na development project wey goment set to also address di economic crisis for di west African kontri.

Housing become one major challenge partly because of National Housing Programme headaches and sometimes failure wey don follow dis kain arrangement since 1960.

In fact, one World Bank report say with Nigeria estimated population of 150 million, dem require at least additional 720,000 housing units each year.

Di report note say e go dey based on an estimate of 9 dwelling units a year per 1,000 of population not only to replace decaying housing stock, but also to meet rising demand.

And to avoid or prevent further housing crisis by 2020, di report add.

Now fast forward to November 2021 wen Federal Goment launch di new scheme;

Many Nigerians don dey try to look up di National Housing Programme Portal to apply.

Wia dis foto come from, FMWH Wetin we call dis foto, Dis na some of di houses across di kontri

For now na 5000 housing units dey up for millions of Nigerians to hustle to buy from di federal goment.

So BBC Pidgin don gada easy steps on how to apply for di housing programme.

Dis na sake of say no be evri Nigerian understand di grammar on di steps wey dey di portal.

And den again di portal no dey easily open for many browsers.

Di housing units, start from 1, 2 to 3 bedroom bungalows and blocks of flats dey for any area of choice except for Lagos and Rivers state wey state goment neva fit provide land.

Wetin you go need to apply for dis house?

Passport photograph: You go need upload a digital copy of your most recent passport photograph for .JPEG or .PNG format.

Current Tax Clearance/Pay Slip: E dey important to also show di most recent copy of your tax clearance / Pay Slip certificate and upload am for PDF format only.

Means of Identification (National I.D, Drivers licences, International passport ): Also upload digital copy of your means of identification for .JPEG or .PNG format

Letter of recommendation from any Primary Morgage Bank (for pipo wey don be Mortgage Subscribers)

Evidence of 10% initial deposit. (for Mortgage Subscribers only)

Wia dis foto come from, FMWH

Adult wey dey above 18 years, plus get means of income or employment wey dem fit verify na im fit apply for di housing project.

E must also be contributor to National Housing Fund and must comply wit di terms and conditions of sale and completing online application.

See di easy steps on how you fit apply

Wen you open di portal, di first step na to register for di website, dis one go allow you get access to see all di house wey dem list for grabs for different area of di kontri.

Afta dat you go select di state wia you want di property, den pick any of di available apartment wey you want for di state. Then you go begin di application process.

Online Application Wen you click on apply, e go carry you go anoda page wia you go fill your personal informate, Job information, then upload di documents wey we don mention above , fill di property information and di declaration page.

Application Submission: Click on wia you go submit di application form wey dem ask you to fill.

Application Fees: Afta you don successfully submit your online application for di property wey you want, di next step na to make payment of N10,000 (Ten thousand naira) application fee.

Processing of Application: Di Federal Ministry of Works and Housing go later review all di applications and only notify successful applicants as dem go send dem payment authorization for di property wey dem wan buy.

Payment for Property: Once you receive payment authorization, di applicant dey expected to either make outright payment or liaise wit one Primary Mortgage Bank (PMB) for payment of di property. Dem go sell di property of first come first serve mata.

Property Allocation: Di ministry go come finally give di successful applicant letter of Letter of allocation.

Di portal don open since 12 Nov but dem no tok wen di application go close.

National Housing Programme Portal: Wetin Nigeria Housing Minister tok

"Dis na way to implement our Economic Recovery and Growth Plan because as at di time wey we conceived dis programme, di kontri dey in recession".

Di kontri Minister of works and housing, Babatunde Raji fashola tok.

Fashola wey launch di project on Friday, tok say over 5,000 houses dey up for sale at a affordable price for residents across 34 states wey dey di kontri.