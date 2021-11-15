Itunu Babalola papa want repatriation of im daughter deadbodi - Abike Dabiri-Erewa

Father of Nigerian woman wey die mysteriously for Côte Divoire prison, want di repatriation of im daughter deadi bodi to Nigeria to give am befitting burial.

Itunu Babalola wey bin dey serve 20 years for Côte Divoire for alleged human trafficking die suddenly on Sunday, November 14 afta she fall sick inside prison.

Oga of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri, tell BBC Pidgin say Itunu papa only desire na make dem bring her bodi come Naija so dat dem go give am proper burial.

Madam Dabiri-Erewa add say goment bin know about her case five months ago, and during dis time she and Itunu dey in touch.

"Most times she dey text me from prison and I dey assure her say we go do everytin to bring her out," she tok.

At di time, di only tin wey goment bin fit do in order to remove her from prison na to appeal her case and according to Madam Dabiri-Erewa, goment begin di appeal.

Inside statement wey NIDCOM release Monday aftanoon, di commission describe di death "as tragic blow, wey happun for time wey di Nigerian mission for Côte d'Ivoire don pay plus engage lawyer to handle Itunu appeal case."

Di statement also tok say even though she don die, "her death no go stop di appeal for court to vindicate her of di charge against her."

Itunu death shock plus make Nigerians para and di Nigerian goment dey demand full autopsy into di death.

Côte d'Ivoire justice system sentence Itunu go 20 years for prison for crime wey she no commit.

Itunu bin accuse one Côte d'Ivoire pesin of stealing her property for her house, cari am go police.

Itunu cari am go court wia she use different name take file charge against di pesin wey she accuse of steal from her.