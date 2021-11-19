Emmanuella Ropo Kwam 1 new wife: Meet Emmanuella Aderopo, King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal 1 bride

Wia dis foto come from, Kwam1

Emmanuella Aderopo na di latest woman inside popular Nigerian Fuji singer Kwam 1 life.

King Wasiu Ayinde Marshal 1, aka Kwam 1 and Emmanuella wedding finally take place for Abeokuta on Thursday, 18 November, 2021.

Di Yoruba music legend wey many dey call K1 de Ultimate dey like call dis im new wife 'Nuella Ajike Mi',

So who be Emmanuella Ropo? - As evribodi dey call Kwam 1 new wife?

BBC Pidgin don gada informate to help you sabi Emmanuella Ropo profile.

Meet Emmanuella Ropo

Emmanuella Aderopo na titled chief inside Otun Igbehin, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

She get traditional title of Otun Iyalode of Igbehin in Abeokuta.

Kwam 1 new wife don born pikin from a previous marriage.

Also Kwam 1 also get odar wives wey don born am pikins.

Her papa wey don die, Stephen Gboyega Odebiyi, na respected Egba chief.

During her father burial reception on June 17, Kwam 1 bin deybandstand to entertain her guests.

Emmanuella, believed to be in her 40s na businesswoman.

She dey operate children boutique and gifts store, Partydreams for Lagos.

She bin attend Yaba College of Technology wia she study Estate Management.

Emmanuella na practicing Christian before meeting K1 de Ultimate.

Wia dis foto come from, EmMANUELLA Ropo/Instagram

Emmanuella fit be first of Kwam1 wives wey im go would openly display and praise on im official social media pages.

Tori be say na so Emmanuella too dey mark her territory around Kwam1.

She once write about di 64-year-old Fuji Musician ontop her Insgram page saying:

"My heart dey bleed love for you and e dey fuel my entire being. I bin get ideas about wetin you fi be, but you scata those thinking and replace dem with a reality beyond my wildest dreams.

"Men like you dem no fit find dem anymore, You don manage to win both my heart and soul," Emmanuella write.