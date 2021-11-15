Sani Dangote dies: Aliko Dangote brother Sani, Vice President of Dangote Group don die

Wia dis foto come from, Dangote Group

Di number two man in charge of Dangote group don die, di company don announce.

Sani Dangote, wey also be brother to Africa richest man Aliko Dangote, die on Sunday.

Di organization neva confam di cause of Sani death.

Local reports say di Vice President of Dangote group die for United States of America afta one long sickness.

Aliko Dangote brother Sani Dangote death na painful exit, according to di company announcement.

Wia dis foto come from, DANGOTE GROUP

Sani Dangote profile

Although e no dey popular as im brother, Aliko Dangote but Oga Sani na businessman.

Before im death, Sani Dangote bin don get investments in key sectors of di economy wey include manufacturing, agriculture, banking.

E dey di board of plenty other companies like di Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited.

Aliko Dangote brother also dey board for Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited and Dangote Farms Limited.

E also be di Deputy Chairman of di African Gum Arabic Producers Association and two-time President of Lagos Polo Club.

Sani also be professional polo player.

Sake of im ogbonge leadership qualities, e dey appointed as di Consul-General of di Romanian Embassy for Nigeria.