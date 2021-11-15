YouTube removes dislike button: YouTube scrap dislikes for trolls on video streaming site

Wia dis foto come from, Toby Creatives Wetin we call dis foto, Kenzo say e no dey easy to post video on YouTube and not know how pipo go reason am

YouTube users from now, no go see how many dislikes one video don get.

Di platform say dem make di change sake of dem go fit protect users from "dislike bombing".

Dis na also to reduce "stress and embarrassment" for creators.

Dislike bombing be when some pipo don make one arrangee move to dislike one video so dat odas no go like watch am.

Some content creators bin tell BBC Radio 1 Newsbeat say dis new tin wey youtube do "no dey very helpful".

But odas say e fit help dia mental health. Di change never dey out fully.

And di announcement don get 53,000 dislikes so far.

Content creators go still fit see di total dislikes for dia own videos.

'E go discourage pipo wey dey yab'

"E go discourage pipo wey like to dey yab and plenti mean-spirited pipo wey dey for internet and dey try put down oda pipo creative work," na so one rapper Kenzo Jae tok.

Di 18-year-old uni student, from Bradford, dey promote im music for YouTube and only be get about 200 subscribers.

Na small-scale content creator like Kenzo wey YouTube say go dey protected past so dem go hide dislike number.

Kenzo say e dey worry about how dem go welcome im videos fit be, and to remove dislike number fit help creator' mental health.

"You fit put your heart and soul for something and then e no gree come out di way you want am sake of likes or dislikes - dat one na 'heartbreak' e tok.

"On my Instagram account I don commot all di likes off and e don help me not to care about di number of pipo wey like am"

YouTube bin test out hiding di dislike totally from users earlier dis year.

Dem say dis been proof to reduce co-ordinated attacks by online trolls who work together to rack up huge dislike tallies on pipo content.

Some people can still see the dislike totals but YouTube fon dey gradually roll out di new feature, so that won't last much longer.

'Dislikes stop dey clickbait'

Many users don tok say dem go miss di dislike totals.

E get plenti comments wey dey say "RIP dislikes" on one YouTube most-disliked videos ever.

Dat na one clip by youtube star a clip by YouTube star PewDiePie wey bin get 5.6m dislikes afta e bin tell fans to dislike am.

One Chris Burton say im go miss di totals sakje of e dey " really helpful" for users to avoid clickbait.

"You want sharpaly know how good di video dey, before you watch am," di 27-year-old from Hampshire tok.

"A lot of di time, you no fit trust di title or thumbnail. If you see one tutorial video and e bin get almost all dislikes, you gas know say di content no fit help you."

Na Chris dey run di channel Half-Asleep Chris, where he take dey join positive projects like litter picking and dey make giant Lego tracks.

E say e dey "struggle to see" how YouTube decision go protect am from stress, because e go still dey able to see di total as im be creator.

Wia dis foto come from, YouTube/Half-Asleep Chris Wetin we call dis foto, Chris say to see number of dislikes for oda pipo video dey help am decide whether to watch or not.

Chris say true true "e go help stop di bullying aspect" of "dislike bombing", but add say:

"I no think say di way 99% of pipo use di dislike button."

E say e dey happy wit di tins YouTube don already provide to stop online bully.

"E don already auto-block plenti hate comments and dat one dey fantastic.

"E dey gbab dem for review, and dem no go dey live unless i take my hand click dem."

Creators don already point out say feature to hide likes and dislikes, don already exist and YouTubers fit activate am if dem want to.

Some pipo don dey ask whether or not YouTube go make di move sake of di most-disliked video ever for di platform happen to be one of dia own.

Youtube rewind 2018 get over 19 million dislikes, compare wit three million likes.