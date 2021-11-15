Ethiopia Tigray conflict: Why di rest of di world dey worry

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken dey travel to Kenya, where e go discuss di conflict for neighbouring Ethiopia.

Dem don tell US and UK citizens to commot for Ethiopia " Commercial flights dey readily available", dis na di word of one British minister .

Dis alarming advice, wit echoes of Kabul for August, dey land as one rebel force from di northern Tigray region look like e fit dey try make move for di capital, Addis Ababa.

One year inside di civil war, wey don leave humanitarian crisis for im wake, di chorus of outside concern dey get louder.

African and US diplomatic pressure dey increase sake of wetin happen for Ethiopia get big connect for di rest of di region and di wider world.

Why e matter?

Di numbers sef alone dey shock pesin.

At least 400,000 pipo dey face hunger-like conditions for di north.

80% of essential medicine no dey available and more dan two million pipo don dey forced to comot from dia house.

Di federal government bin don chop accuse say dem deliberate no allow aid to reach Tigray, but dem deny.

Make we add, evidence of unlawful killings, torture and sexual violence dey committed by both side.

But strategic interests also dey.

Ethiopia, wit population of 110 million - di second largest for di continent, be one key, stable Western ally for volatile region.

Concern dey say di current fight fight fit trigger wider violence for dis multi-ethnic nation wey fit even lead make e break up. If millions of pipo wan japa for dis big gbege, e no go dey easy for dia neighbours to cope.

Landlock Ethiopia border six kontries, two of which already dey experience conflict - South Sudan and Somalia - plus one oda, Sudan, just see military takeover.

Dey get troops for di joint African Union-UN mission wey dey fight Islamist militants for Somalia and fear dey say dem fit withdraw if dem dey needed back home.

Bifo e commot for im Africa tour, Oga Blinken bin warn say out-and-out conflict go dey "disastrous for di Ethiopian pipo and also for odas for di region".

Troops from Eritrea dey already fight for Ethiopia and one long gbege fit affect oda neighbours.

But kontries wey dey further wrong do dey reportedly drag.

Last month, Reuters say Turkey don agree to sell Ethiopia military drones.

Dis deal bin threaten Turkey relationship wit Egypt, wey get im own argument wit Ethiopia sake of one big dam wey dey di Nile, di report bin add.

Ethiopia don also buy Chinese and Iranian weapons, and flights wey dey take off from di United Arab Emirates na im dey transport dem, di defence website Oryx report.

From one US view, e don tey wey dem bin see Ethiopia as reliable ally, especially during di so-called War on Terror.

Dem don fight against Islamist militants for Somalia for di frontline of dat conflict.

And offer US to use dia airspace during di Iraq war.

E be one of few African kontries to join di US' "coalition of di willing".

Stable government for Ethiopia bin dey important to dat relationship.

Di US don back dem up wit money,dem hand over $4.2bn (£3.1bn) aid between 2016 and 2020.

But di US envoy to di region, Jeffrey Feltman, never fear to criticise di federal government.

E say di policies don result to mass starvation, and compare am to di Syrian regime of Bashar al-Assad.

Di capital dey under threat?

After plenti efforts by fighters for di Tigray Pipo Liberation Front (TPLF) along one main highway wey dey lead from di north to Addis Ababa, di tension crank up.

Di US bin sama di evacuation call to im citizens and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announce state of emergency and ask for more military recruits.

Di Addis Ababa authorities bin call pipo to register dia weapon.

Another rebel group wey be padi to di TPLF say dem dey also get closer to di capital.

Di multi-ethnic nature of di city also add to di tension there, some pipo dey accuse authorities say dem dey target Tigrayans for one series of arrests.

But di Tigrayan force still dey like more dan 300km from di city - around di town of Kombolcha.

" No be di Taliban dey march through Afghanistan and dey take town after town without firing bullet," Tibor Nagy, di former US Assistant Secretary of State for Africa, tell BBC.

"Where di TPLF dey operate now, better resistance dey… and e go be one bloody battle for Addis Ababa."

E belief say if to take di capital dey used as threat di same way dat nuclear power fit dey use di possibility to launch weapons.

Di TPLF don tok say wetin dem really want be to allow aid supply to fit enter Tigray.

"We go continue to march [towards Addis Ababa]… but e no dey too much about Addis Ababa aswetin we dey think to arm-twist Abiy to commot di blockade."

Na so tok tok pesin Getachew Reda tell BBC Focus on Africa.

DI Ethiopian gomment don label di TPLF as terrorist organisation and di prime minister don swear to dey fight go.

"We go bury dis enemy wit our blood and bones and make di glory of Ethiopia high again," oga Abiy bin tok early dis month.

Any peace talks dey ?

Di worry now be say di conflict dey enter one new phase ande go become really difficult for any of di side to step back.

Fear also dey say di fight fit spread across di kountri.

Di TPLF don join bodi wit oda groups wey also no like di gomment for one new coalition wey dey seek end of oga Abiy premiership.

Di African Union envoy to di region, former Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo, don tok about one small "window of opportunity".

"Time dey short for any intervention," e tell di UN security council after e tok to di two sides for one recent visit to Ethiopia.

E dey call for tok-tok plus political solution, although e never describe how dem go fit achieve am.

Di response by Ethiopia UN ambassador, Taye Atske Selassie, bin reason wahala wey wan settle di matter go face.

E say e respect di call for tok tok but dem describe di TPLF as "one criminal group".

TPLF tok tok pesin Oga Getachew, bin tweet say;

Di "most 'peace tok' dey mainly about to save [Prime Minister] Abiy, not about to address di most critical political challenges for di kountri".

Of course, tok tok to end di gbege by dia nature be enemy.

One way to get di two side to sit down togeda go be for both di US and China, plus oda kontries likeTurkey, to act together, di former US diplomat Nagy argue.

"Abiy no go fit dey able to counter di US and China if dem say di same tin."

E say di first tin go be to get di fight to end and make sure aid fit dey delivered and den small small reason political options.

Wetin di war dey about?

For di root of di fight fight be one kasala between Prime Minister Abiy and di TPLF, wey for almost 27 years take over di whole kountri, no be just Tigray.

Abiy Ahmed gbab power for 2018 on di back of one wave of protest by members of di Oromo ethnic group.

Di Oromos - Ethiopia largest group - wey dey feel say dem dey marginalised since. Oga Abiy, imself wey be Oromo and part of di ruling coalition, dey seen as di man wey fit resolve di kasala.

For one whirlwind of reform, where e bin loosen politics and make peace wit long-time enemy Eritrea, di TPLF dey sidelined.

Di long time fight between di TPLF and Oga Abiy den burst into war 12 months ago.

Dat na wen Tigrayan forces bin chop accuse say dem attack army bases to steal weapons and di federal government bin respond.