Obi Cubana night club shut down: Hustle and Bustle Abuja dey close down afta pesin die
One Hustle and Bustle, club wey dey owned by popular business man Obinna Iyiegbu, wey dey popular as Obi Cubana, don dey closed till further notice.
Tori wey we dey hear be say di management of di club shut down di place afta one clubber dey electrocuted on sunday
For inside statement wey dey di club social media page, dem write say:
"We dey closed till further notice. Dis na sake of di loss of our client wey we respect. We dey deeply sad by di situation and need time to heal from it."
"Our prayer dey wit di families of di lost soul. May her soul Rest In Peace. We sympathize wit di family on dis unbearable loss. Kindly bear wit us as we pass through dis storm." di statement tok.
Recently Obi Cubana bin chop invite from di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, but di reason for di invitation no dey clear to di public.
Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana na businessman, entertainer, entrepreneur plus philanthropist dey for di custody of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).
- Oga Iyiegbu na di chairman and owner of di popular Cabana groups.
- E enta limelight during di burial of ceremony of im mama, Mrs Uche Mabel Uyiegbu wey take place for im home town for Oba, Idemili South Local Goment Area of Anambra State.
- Di 46-year old business man dey into entertainment and hospitality business. Dem born am for 12 April 1975.
- Di political science graduate make im first one million naira for 1999 during im National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) scheme.
- Oga Iyiegbu career as businessman start for 2006 wen e establish one Nite Club for Abuja. E later build anoda hospitality club e call Cubana for Owerri for Imo state and get multiple businesses from there.
- E be family man: Obi Cubana dey married to Ebele Iyiegbu and dem get children together.
- Believer in God: From im post on social media and di interview e get wit BBC Pidgin, Obi Cubana come across as pesin wey believe in God as e say "Prayer, consistency in handiwork, human connections wit pipo, na di road of success."