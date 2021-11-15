Obi Cubana night club shut down: Hustle and Bustle Abuja dey close down afta pesin die

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Hustle and Bustle club shut down

One Hustle and Bustle, club wey dey owned by popular business man Obinna Iyiegbu, wey dey popular as Obi Cubana, don dey closed till further notice.

Tori wey we dey hear be say di management of di club shut down di place afta one clubber dey electrocuted on sunday

For inside statement wey dey di club social media page, dem write say:

"We dey closed till further notice. Dis na sake of di loss of our client wey we respect. We dey deeply sad by di situation and need time to heal from it."

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/Obi Cubana

"Our prayer dey wit di families of di lost soul. May her soul Rest In Peace. We sympathize wit di family on dis unbearable loss. Kindly bear wit us as we pass through dis storm." di statement tok.

Recently Obi Cubana bin chop invite from di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, but di reason for di invitation no dey clear to di public.

Wia dis foto come from, Obi cubana Wetin we call dis foto, Obi Cubana

Obinna Iyiegbu aka Obi Cubana na businessman, entertainer, entrepreneur plus philanthropist dey for di custody of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).