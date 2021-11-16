November 16 public holiday: Anambra Govnor Willie Obiano mark Nnamdi Azikiwe birthday

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Anambra State Govnor don declare Tuesday 16 November, 2021 as work-free day to honour Nnamdi Azikiwe.

Govnor Willie Obiano say di public holiday na to mark di birthday of di late Azikiwe wey be Nigerian statesman and political leader.

Nnamdi Benjamin Azikiwe aka "Zik" na first President of Nigeria from 1963 to 1966.

Dem born Zik on 16 November, 1904 for Zungeru town inside present day Niger State, Nigeria.

Dis na di third time in a row wey Anambra, di southeastern Nigerian home state of Azikiwe dey mark November 16 as public holiday.

Govnor Obiano want Nigeria Federal Goment to declare di day as a public holiday.

E say na just as Ghana honour Kwame Nkuruma and as Tanzania honour Julius Nyerere.

Wia dis foto come from, johan10

However Nigerian goment don put Nnamdi Azikiwe face for di Central Bank 500 Naira currency.

Na since April 4 2001, di CBN issue di currency note wey be di second highest denomination of currency di west African currency dey use so far.

Azikiwe na im establish Nigeria first indigenous commercial bank - African Continental Bank - but di bank don close down now.

University of Nigeria Nsuka [UNN] na Azikiwe found am to.

Zik dey considered as a driving force behind Nigeeria independence, and he dey known as di "father of Nigerian Nationalism".

Wia dis foto come from, UNN