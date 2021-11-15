Travis Scott Astroworld: Nine-year-old Ezra Blount die afta stampede for Nov. 5 concert

25 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Travis Scott on stage for di Astroworld festival for Houston on Friday

One nine-year-old boy wey dey for coma afta crowd march am for di Astroworld festival for Houston, Texas, don die.

Ezra Blount family lawyer confam di incident.

Blount bin dey on life support for hospital sake of serious brain and organ trauma since di show wey happun on 5 November.

E be di youngest of di 10 concertgoers wey die afta kasala start during rapper Travis Scott headline performance.

Plenty pipo injure as crowds begin rush go di stage.

Lawyers wey dey represent more than 200 pipo wey claim say dem injure for di stampede tell tori pipo say dem dey file another 90 lawsuits against di promoters of di event.

On Sunday, one lawyer for Ezra Blount family confam di boy death.

Reactions to Ezra death

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, One man jump on top di ambulance during di concert

"Ezra death dey heartbreaking," civil rights attorney Ben Crump tok inside statement.

"Dis no suppose be di result say pesin carry im pikin go concert."

For inside one earlier interview wit local news outlet ABC13, Ezra papa, Treston Blount say "I no dey ready to lose my boy". "We still get bunch of living to do," e tok, e describe how im son be huge fan of Scott.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner say im dey "saddened to learn of Ezra death".

How di stampede wey kill Ezra take happun

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Di stampede for di concert start at about 21:15 local time on Friday, 5 November.

About 50,000 pipo bin attend di festival for di city NRG Park complex.

As pipo begin injure sake of di stampede, panic start and di casualties quickly pass di first aiders wey dey on-site, officials tok.

Investigators dey review video from di scene to sabi di cause of di stampede and wetin make pipo no fit escape.

Dem go also interview victims and witnesses.

Those wey lose their lives dey between nine and 27 years of age.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Rapper Travis Scott say im dey devastated for wetin hapun for di Astroworld festival

Scott, na one of di biggest names for rap music.

E launch Astroworld wit concert promoters Live Nation for 2018.

Scott don ask victims to reach out to him, e say im "desperately wish to share im condolences and provide aid", according to one statement.

Scott bin continue to perform for almost 40 minutes longer, e lateer comot stage about 15 to 20 minutes ahead of di advertised time.

Last week, Houston fire chief Samuel Peña tok say Scott suppose don stop di show before di time e do am.