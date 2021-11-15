Body parts found in Soweto: How woman discover body parts for her boyfriend fridge for South Africa

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, South African Police

One 27-year-old South Africa man wey dem arrest for Soweto, still dey under police custody for local hospital.

Police arrest di man on Saturday afta dem discover bags of frozen body parts in a fridge for one room im rent for di area.

Police say na one young woman wey be im partner make di discovery for im flat afta im comot from house go supermarket.

She discover di body parts for inside refrigerator wen she dey try find wetin to eat.

Dem later arrest di twenty-six-year-old man.

Tori be say wen dem approach di man, im stab imsef wit knife.

For TV interview wit tori pipo for SABC, police tok-tok pesin, Brigadier Brenda Muridili say: "We receive di report on Saturday afternoon around 3pm.

"One off duty police officer wey dey stay for Protea Glen respond to di crime scene for one house wia dem find human body parts.

"We don arrest di man aged 26, for murder.

"Di partner of di man wey be tenant for di back rooms for dat yard na im discover di body parts afta e comot to go to di shops."

Brigadier Brenda say dem neva fit identify who di victim be but dem don send di body parts to di forensic science laboratory for identification.

"Di suspect go appear for court soon on charge of murder," she add.

How di girlfriend discover di body parts for im fridge?

Di 27-year-old suspect bin invite im partner over for di weekend.

On Saturday morning, im comot to buy grocery items. During im absence, di girlfriend, wey dem believe to be student for di University of Johannesburg, open di freezer and uncover bags containing body parts.

She scream as she dey traumatised run to dia neighbour Sarah Marumole for solace and comfort.

For interview wit South African local tori pipo for SABC, Sarah say "Dis young lady come to my gate, we let her in. She tell us say she see body parts, she tok about a hand wey she find for inside di freezer.

She dey shake, vomit. Wen my husband come, im hear di tori and im alert di other neighbours through our community WhatsApp group."

One of di neighbours na off-duty police officer. Dem gather outside di suspect flat, dey wait for am to return home.

Another neighbour, Joel Botlhoko open di plastic bag, only to find one human arm. E say dem dey horrified by di discovery.

"As we enta di house, di suspect bin dey come from di spaza shop. Im park im car right here. Im reverse and open di gate.

Oupa na policeman, im advise am say im get information say e get human body parts for im flat, we fit come in and see.

As im be wan open di door, im dey. Oupa say, you fit open di fridge and then im dey tok say e know sabi anytin. So I open di plastic dat na wen I see human hand."

Another neighbour Mpho Mokoaqa say, as dem dey wait hours for police to arrive, di suspect stab imself.