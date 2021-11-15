Adele: Di singer speak on how and why she lose weight for interview wit Oprah Winfrey

Wia dis foto come from, Cliff Lipson / CBS

Award-winning singer Adele don open up about how and why she lose over 100 lbs (about 45 kg) weight in two years.

She open up for one interview wit Oprah Winfrey on how she find herself again through exercise and therapy.

Dis US prime-time special TV interview be her first interview about her new album.

She say "terrifying anxiety attacks" afta her divorce na im make her adopt one exercise regime wey lead to am losing about 45 kg in two years.

Di star say di transformation na "mainly" about controlling her anxiety.

Adele appearance since di last two years don be subject of too much speculation, afta she lose almost 45 kilograms for one new exercise regime.

"I get di most terrifying anxiety attacks afta I comot my marriage," she explain. "Dem paralyse me completely, and make me so confused because I no fit get any control over my body."

Afta she notice say her anxiety comot for di gym, she begin to go every day.

"Dat really contribute towards me getting my mind right," she tok.

Winfrey also recall her own experiences of weight loss, and how some pipo feel "upset" and "abandoned" wen she first diet.

Wen she ask Adele if she don hear similar comments, Adele reply: "I no dey shocked by am because my body don dey objectified my entire career. I dey either too big or too small; I dey either hot or I no hot.

"But e no be my job to validate how pipo feel about dia bodies. I feel bad say e make anyone feel horrible about themselves - but dat no be my job. I dey try to sort my own life out. I no fit add another worry. "

Wia dis foto come from, Joe Pugliese / Harpo Productions / CBS

Adele also tok about her divorce wit Oprah Winfrey say she dey "embarrassed" by her divorce.

"I don dey obsessed wit nuclear family my whole life because I neva come from one.

"From a very young age I promise myself say, wen I get kids, we go stay together. And I try for a really, really long time."

Although Adele dey together wit her ex-husband Konecki for eight years, she bin don previously say di marriage and separation happun for 2018.

"I take marriage very seriously... and e be like I don't now," she tok, remorsefully. "Almost like I disrespect am by getting married and then divorced so quickly.