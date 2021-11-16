MTV EMA 2021 winners: Wizkid win 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards Best African Act

26 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, WIZKID

Ogbonge Nigerian musician Wizkid don win di Best African Act award for di 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards.

Di Grammy award winner dey among winners of di (MTV EMA), wey happun for di Papp László Budapest Sportaréna for Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.

Di Afrobeats superstar compete with oda African musicians, like Tems (Nigeria), Amaarae (Ghana), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) and Focalistic (South Africa), to win di award.

Di singer enta im verified Twitter page to share im win wit im followers. E tweet "Lagos to da world."

MTV Africa plus oda pipo don dey congratulate di artist for dis ogbonge achievement.

Last week, e dey nominated for di Best African Music Act and Best International Act for di 2021 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards for UK.

Oda artists wey shine for di MTV EMAs award include Edsheeran and boyband BTS. Dem be di biggest winners for di award.

Sheeran wey open di ceremony on Sunday, win best artist and best song for Bad Habits.

BTS pick up four awards wey include best pop and best group.

Full list of winners

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Sheeran perform Overpass Graffiti and Shivers for di ceremony

Best African Act

Amaarae

Diamond Platnumz

Focalistic

Tems

Wizkid

Best Artist

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X

The Weeknd

Best Pop

BTS

Doja Cat

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Justin Bieber

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Song

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - STAY

Best Video

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits

Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild SideTaylor Swift - willow

Best Collaboration

Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - Girl Like Me

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open

Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby

The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - Stay

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)

Best New

Giveon

Griff

Olivia Rodrigo

Rauw Alejandro

Saweetie

The Kid LAROI

Best Electronic

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

Joel Corry

Marshmello

Skrillex

Swedish House Mafia

Best Rock

Coldplay

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Kings Of Leon

Måneskin

The Killers

Best Alternative

Halsey

Lorde

Machine Gun Kelly

Twenty One Pilots

WILLOW

Yungblud

Best Latin

Bad Bunny

J. Balvin

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Rosalía

Shakira

Best Hip Hop

Cardi B

DJ Khaled

Drake

Kanye West

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Best K-Pop

BTS

LISA

Monsta X

NCT 127

Rose

Twice

Best Group

BTS

Imagine Dragons

Jonas Brothers

Little Mix

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

Best Push

24KGoldn

Fousheé

girl in red

Griff

JC Stewart

JXDN

Latto

Madison Beer

Olivia Rodrigo

Remi Wolf

SAINt JHN

The Kid LAROI

Biggest Fans

Ariana Grande

BLACKPINK

BTS

Justin Bieber

Lady Gaga

Taylor Swift

Video for Good

Billie Eilish - Your Power

Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil

girl in red - Serotonin

H.E.R. - Fight For You

Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness

Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)

MTV EMA Generation Change Award