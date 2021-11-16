MTV EMA 2021 winners: Wizkid win 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards Best African Act
Ogbonge Nigerian musician Wizkid don win di Best African Act award for di 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards.
Di Grammy award winner dey among winners of di (MTV EMA), wey happun for di Papp László Budapest Sportaréna for Budapest, Hungary on Sunday.
Di Afrobeats superstar compete with oda African musicians, like Tems (Nigeria), Amaarae (Ghana), Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania) and Focalistic (South Africa), to win di award.
Di singer enta im verified Twitter page to share im win wit im followers. E tweet "Lagos to da world."
MTV Africa plus oda pipo don dey congratulate di artist for dis ogbonge achievement.
Last week, e dey nominated for di Best African Music Act and Best International Act for di 2021 Music of Black Origin (MOBO) Awards for UK.
Oda artists wey shine for di MTV EMAs award include Edsheeran and boyband BTS. Dem be di biggest winners for di award.
Sheeran wey open di ceremony on Sunday, win best artist and best song for Bad Habits.
BTS pick up four awards wey include best pop and best group.
Full list of winners
Best African Act
- Amaarae
- Diamond Platnumz
- Focalistic
- Tems
- Wizkid
Best Artist
- Doja Cat
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Lil Nas X
- The Weeknd
Best Pop
- BTS
- Doja Cat
- Dua Lipa
- Ed Sheeran
- Justin Bieber
- Olivia Rodrigo
Best Song
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Olivia Rodrigo - Drivers License
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - STAY
Best Video
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
- Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits
- Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon
- Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
- Normani ft. Cardi B - Wild SideTaylor Swift - willow
Best Collaboration
- Black Eyed Peas, Shakira - Girl Like Me
- Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic - Leave the Door Open
- Doja Cat ft. SZA - Kiss Me More
- Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow - Industry Baby
- The Kid LAROI, Justin Bieber - Stay
- The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix)
Best New
- Giveon
- Griff
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Rauw Alejandro
- Saweetie
- The Kid LAROI
Best Electronic
- Calvin Harris
- David Guetta
- Joel Corry
- Marshmello
- Skrillex
- Swedish House Mafia
Best Rock
- Coldplay
- Foo Fighters
- Imagine Dragons
- Kings Of Leon
- Måneskin
- The Killers
Best Alternative
- Halsey
- Lorde
- Machine Gun Kelly
- Twenty One Pilots
- WILLOW
- Yungblud
Best Latin
- Bad Bunny
- J. Balvin
- Maluma
- Rauw Alejandro
- Rosalía
- Shakira
Best Hip Hop
- Cardi B
- DJ Khaled
- Drake
- Kanye West
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Nicki Minaj
Best K-Pop
- BTS
- LISA
- Monsta X
- NCT 127
- Rose
- Twice
Best Group
- BTS
- Imagine Dragons
- Jonas Brothers
- Little Mix
- Måneskin
- Silk Sonic
Best Push
- 24KGoldn
- Fousheé
- girl in red
- Griff
- JC Stewart
- JXDN
- Latto
- Madison Beer
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Remi Wolf
- SAINt JHN
- The Kid LAROI
Biggest Fans
- Ariana Grande
- BLACKPINK
- BTS
- Justin Bieber
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Video for Good
- Billie Eilish - Your Power
- Demi Lovato - Dancing With The Devil
- girl in red - Serotonin
- H.E.R. - Fight For You
- Harry Styles - Treat People With Kindness
- Lil Nas X - MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)
MTV EMA Generation Change Award
- Amir Ashour
- Matthew Blaise
- Sage Dolan-Sandrino
- Erika Hilton
- Viktória Radványi