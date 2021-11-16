Uganda explosion updates: Kampala blast kill pipo during rush hour on Tuesday

Twin explosion kill at least four pipo die inside Uganda capital, Kampala on Tuesday.

Di police confam di deaths from di blast wey occur for Kampala central business district.

Also, reports say di main hospital for di capital - Mulago don full wit pipo wey wound as a result of wetin happun.

According to report, plenty broken limbs and cuts…. demand dey for blood and oda medical supplies dey ground.

Numbers of pipo wey die dey likely to rise as di blasts happun during rush hour for Kampala.

No group don claim responsibility yet.

How di explosion happun

One of di explosion bin go off near di shopping mall wey dey near di central police station.

And anoda one explode on Parliament road near di National Assembly, according to reports.

Office buildings shake when di blasts go off; some eyewitnesses tell BBC.

Police for Uganda don begin use sniffer dogs to look for more evidence.

E include to detect any explosives for di scenes of di blasts wey happun for di centre of di capital, Kampala.

Di Chief of Military Intelligence (CMI) Major Gen. Abel Kandiho plus other security officials don also land di area.

Recent explosions for Kampal, Uganda

For early November, one explosion kill at least one pesin and injure two odas for one small town for di central Ugandan district of Nakaseke, wey be about two hours from di capital Kampala.

Dis blast happun less than one month afta two separate explosions for di kontri kill two pipo and injure several odas.

Di October blast blast kill one waitress for bar, di oda explosion kill one suicide bomber wey bin smuggle di explosives inside bus.

Authorities for di kontri don blame di October blasts on Ugandan Islamist militant group, di Allied Democratic Forces, wey dey based for neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.