Sani Dangote burial: Aliko Dangote brother funeral go take place for Kano Tuesday

37 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, ERIC PIERMONT

Di burial of business man and brother to Africa's richest man Sani Dangote go take place for Kano wey dey northern Nigeria on Tuesday.

Na im be di number two man in charge of Dangote group of companies and na dem don announce im death on Monday.

Sani Dangote die for United States of America on Sunday after battling colon cancer according to close family friend Abubakar Dalhatu wey speak to BBC Pidgin.

Abubakar wey dey wit Dantata family (Dangote grandparent) for many years say dem dey expect di body of Sani to arrive Kano before noon.

And from dia, funeral prayers go hold immediately in line with Islamic teachings.

"Dis na huge loss to di family because Sani na very important member since yesterday (Monday) pipo just dey troop go Hajiya Mariya (Aliko and Sani mother) to condole her.

"Na only her know wetin she dey go through at di moment not forgetting his wife and children."

Abubakar say di late Sani wey be 61 years old get one wife and eight children.

Apart from Africa's richest man wey Abubakar say follow go US to escort Sani corpse back to Nigeria and straight to Kano oda highly place pipo dey expected to attend di burial including govnors, top business pipo and some ministers.

Wia dis foto come from, Dangote Group

Sani Dangote profileAlthough e no dey popular as im brother, Aliko Dangote but Oga Sani na businessman.

Bifo im death, Sani Dangote bin don get investments in key sectors of di economy wey include manufacturing, agriculture, banking.

E dey di board of plenty oda companies like di Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited.

Aliko Dangote brother also dey board for Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited and Dangote Farms Limited.

E also be di Deputy Chairman of di African Gum Arabic Producers Association and two-time President of Lagos Polo Club.

Sani also be professional polo player.

Sake of im ogbonge leadership qualities, e dey appointed as di Consul-General of di Romanian Embassy for Nigeria. E be member of several Chambers of Commerce, Fellow of di Chartered Institute of Shipping of Nigeria and President of di Fertiliser Producers and Suppliers Association ("FERSAN").

Wia dis foto come from, DANGOTE GROUP

Aliko Dangote profileAliko Dangote na di founder and president/chief executive of di Dangote Group. Dangote Group di largest conglomerate for West Africa.

Di group currently dey for 17 African kontris and e dey lead di market on cement for di continent. Internationally, Dangote dey sit on di board of di Corporate Council on Africa.

And e be member of di Steering Committee of di United Nations Secretary-General's Global Education First Initiative, di Clinton Global Initiative, di McKinsey Advisory Council.