Ahmad Gumi school for herdsmen: Sheik Gumi open herdsmen school inside Kaduna forest

Already plenty of Fulani children, including married women dey attend di school.

Sheik Ahmad Gumi, one popular Nigerian Islamic cleric don open school specially dedicated to train herdsmen.

Di school dey inside Janjala forest for Kagarko Local Goment Area of Kaduna state.

Tori be say herdsmen don chop main accuse of banditry across Nigeria.

And dis banditry don become a major security threat lately inside di northwest region.

Gumi tell BBC News Pidgin say e believe say dis move go highly reduce level of criminality among herdsmen wey dey live inside forest.

"Di way to end crime among herdsmen na education and na also wetin go stop dem to dey join banditry na why we open dis school."

"Imagine if oda pipo and goment go do similar thing across all di forests for northern Nigeria, dis pipo go go get no justification for crime again."

Gumi tok say im own belief be say no be billions of dollars worth of weapons go end banditry and oda criminality among herdsmen but education.

Wetin we call dis foto, Di school wey e name Sheik Uthman Dan Fodio centre don already start work.

How Ahmad Gumi open di school for herdsmen

Already plenty of Fulani children, including married women dey attend di school.

BBC Pidgin don find out say na goment give Gumi di land to set up di school.

Di Islamic cleric add say dem dey di process of going through ministry of education for final approval.

Wetin dem dey do for di school now na Islamic lessons and simple English classes like alphabets and numbers.

"Even before we start di foundation some don dey gada dia to learn.

"And now di number don seriously grow including a lot of married women wey wan learn, so education na di key to peace."

Emir of Kagarko Sa'ad Abubakar wey follow join for di opening appreciate Gumi for di school and pray for di success of di mission.

For many years now northern Nigeria dey face problem of banditry and kidnapping for ransom, dis palava don kill thousands and displace plenti from dia homes.

Gumi tok why bandits trust am

For Interview with BBC News Pidgin months ago Gumi bin reveal why Bandits wey dey kidnap pipo trust am wella.

"Bandits see me as clergy and someone dem fit trust as dey dem no trust goment or politicians.

"Di bandits get confidence in me becuase of some of di things we dey tok here."

Na wetin Sheikh Ahmad Gumi tell BBC Pidgin on Friday 7 May, 2021 wen e appear Live on Facebook.