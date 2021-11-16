Gas explosion Mushin Lagos: Gas wey explode for Ladipo Lagos mainland claim lives

27 minutes wey don pass

Three male adults don dey recovered from Tuesday gas explosion for Lagos, according to di State Fire Service .

Di gas explode for Mushin area of Nigeria largest commercial city, Lagos in di morning.

Di Director of di State Fire Service wey give dis informate inside statement no clear am if di three male adult dey recovered alive or dead.

Margaret Adeeseye say rescue operation dey go on for di area.

Wia dis foto come from, Lasema Wetin we call dis foto, Gas explosions dey frequent for Lgos - Dis na foto of wia di Iju-Ishaga gas explosion bin happun for November 2020 in Lagos"

She add say informate about di gas incident land dia dormot around 8:45am on Tuesday and dem immediately begin rescue operation.

However, eyewitnesses say at least five pipo wey include one teenager na im die for di gas explosion.

Residents plus eyewitnesses say dem hear loud explosions for di busy market about 9:00am.

Di Lagos State Fire Service say di scene of di incident na open space, where dem dey run plenty business operations.

Dis include beer parlour, mechanic workshop, spare parts sale and gas shop plus oda things. Di open space house makeshift structure.

Dem tell BBC say di explosion affect several buildings wey include mechanic workshops, spare parts and gas shops.