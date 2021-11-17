Itunu Bablola death: Itunu best friend narrate di how Nigerian die for Ivory Coast prison

17 November 2021, 08:00 WAT New Informate 33 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Itunu na di Nigerian woman wey die mysteriously for Côte d'Ivoire prison.

Ituni Babalola younger brother Oluwatonipe Babalola don describe her death as shocking to di family.

Babalola tell BBC Pidgin say she bin message her elder sister for prison last week.

And she tell am say she get typhoid but im no know say di tin go lead to her death.

E describe Itinu as her second mama and dat her death really shock evribodi for di family.

Itunu mata dey popular lately across Nigeria as di Nigerian woman wey die mysteriously for Côte d'Ivoire prison.

Nigeria Foreign Affairs Ministry don tell Côte d'Ivoire say dem no happi on top di mata.

Particularly ontop way a Nigerian citizen - 26-year-old Itunu Babalola - take die for prison for di kontri.

Di Foreign Affairs Ministry statement say di goment dey demand full comprehensive investigation into di tragic death of Itunu.

Itunu Babalola wey bin dey serve 10 years prison term for Côte Divoire for human trafficking die suddenly on Sunday, November 14 afta she fall sick inside prison.

Wetin really Happun to Itunu Bablola?

According to Adah, Itunu best friend for Ivory coast, Itunu enta Ivory Coast for 2018.

She bin dey serve for one beer palour wey dem di call Abrom bar Bondoukou, her best friend add.

Di beer palour dey like 330 kilometre from Abidjan, di capital.

She bin dey Burkina Faso before she come Ivory coast to come work for di bar.

So one day tiff enta her house steal her TV and shoes.

And by dat time, she bin dey prepare to come Naija to come see her parents dem.

So she ask one of her colleagues to come dey sleep for her house for night so dat di tiff go fear to come steal her remaining house kaya.

Then she travel come Naija for 2019 to come see her family.

So one night, di tiff come again to steal but dis time, di boyfriend of her friend bin dey house and so e come snap di tiff.

Dem call Itunu say dem now know di tiff and wen she come back to Ivory coast, she come report di mata for police station.

Sake of say di family of di boy get connect, di police come ask Itunu to drop di mata.

But she refuse, come cari di mata go court, come even get court order to charge di boy go court.

Just a day afta she get di order, di police come come her house wit one 14 year-old girl wey dey cry.

Di girl say Itinu dey do prostitution and she dey cari her dey go sell for men and she dey bring di returns to her.

Even though di 26-year-old say she no know di girl and neva get any dealings wit di girl, di police no hear.

Dem keep di Nigerian lady for police custody for three days den later, cari her go prison.

Adah say at dis time she travel comot from Ivory coast but wetin she know be say dem get one lawyer to represent her for court.

But final-final dem come convict her and give her 10 years for prison.

Itunu last moment

Few months afta Itunu Babalola enta prison, she come dey complain say she no dey feel well.

She come go di prison hospital and dem tell her say na infection - come treat her.

But di sickness no finish- she dey feel feverish and sometimes dey cough blood.

Di pain dey too much sotey di prison pipo come cari her go General Hospital for Bondoukou to run a anoda test.

By di time di test result comot, dem come discover say she get Diabetes but dat time di sickness don eat into her well well.

According to Adah, Itunu suffer well well - at some point her body come swell up and she go dey vomit blood.

On 8 November, 2021 wen Adah visit her for prison, she bin don dey get beta but dat she dey feel feverish.

However she no fit go hospital because di women prisoner no dey to take her dia.

By di time one of di warders come work take her go hospital, she come dey unconscious.

She just dey lifeless for di bed while di doctors dem struggle to keep her alife.

Adah say she bin sleep for hospital dat night but gatz go home early momor to go wash herself and come back later.

She say by di time she comot, dem come tell her say di mata don get worse.

So dem wan cari am comot from di general hospital to one military hospital for Abidjan, di capital.

Adah wey still dey shock on top her friend death, say her bodi bin swell up and her breathing bin no good before.

As dem reach di military hospital, di body come reduce and she bin come dey breathe well.

But around 8pm she come dey vomit blood come die and her bodi dey for mortuary for di military hospital.

Itunu Bablola death: Wetin Nigeria Embassy do for Ivory Coast

Di Nigerian ambassador to Ivory Coast, Ambassador Martin Senkom Adamu say wen dem hear of Itinu mata, na wen she don already enta prison.

And dat one area dem fit intervene na to get her lawyer to appeal her mata.

E also add dat dem dey in the process before dem hear of her death and dat di embassy bin also dey try write to di Ivorian goment on top di mata.

E say dem go try use diplomatic sense to take solve dis mata.

One of di embassy staff say na di embassy pay her hospital bill for di military hospital but BBC Pidgin no fit independently verify di claim.

Itunu death na shock to us

Itunu na 26-year-old pikin wey hail from Ibadan, Oyo State for Southwest Nigeria.

She be di second pikin out of di four pikin dem wey im papa born.

She do both her primary and secondary education for Naija before she travel to Ivory coast