Why community leaders dey address use of Methamphetamine for southeast Nigeria

55 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Communities for southeast Nigeria don launch campaign against di use of Mkpurummmiri wey sabi pipo dey call Methamphetamine.

Several videos wey don go viral on social media show wia local taskforce wey community youths set-up dey raid drug camps for dia villages.

Di video show how di taskforce dey publicly flog pipo wey dem catch dey allegedly use di drug,

Both male and female alleged drug users dey publicly chop cain - dem dey tie some of dem for wood.

Wetin be Mkpurummiri

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Mkpurummiri wey dem also know as crystal meth for southeast Nigeria don become wetin many communities for di region dey rebel against.

According to di European Union Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction (EUfmd), Methamphetamine na synthetic drug.

Sabi pipo say Mkpurummiri na one of di hardest drug addictions to treat.

E dey like ice block and sometimes e dey turn blue.

Wia dem dey make Mkpurummiri

Di EUfmd say Afghanistan na one of di major kontris wia dem dey make Methamphetamine.

Di organization for document wey dem publish say di drug na plant wey dem extract from anoda kain drug wey be ephedrine.

Why communities dey chase users of Mkpurummiri

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Communities for southeast agree to embark on campaign to chase youth wey dey involve for drug from villages make dem no "spoil" di pipo, Kingsley Chima tell BBC Pidgin.

Chima, wey be youth leader for Okoroduru community, wey dey Isu local government area of Imo state wia di viral video emerge from say mkpurummiri don destroy many youths for di community.

"Wen dem use di drug finish dem go become violent. Dem dey beat dia mama, papa, sister, uncle.

"Some of dem go even go commit robbery because dem take mkpurummiri," Chima tok.

Chima add say di community decide to flush dia villages of drug users because dem don tire to wait for goment to intervene; "na we decide say we no go involve dem or security agencies because dia pattern no go work for us," im add.

Wia dem dey buy Mkpurummiri?

Chinonso Dike wey be anoda youth leader for Isu say dem never fit trace wia di youths dey buy di drug.

Dike, wey be di youth leader of Ebenato community say dis na wia dem need goment to do dia own work.

E say, "Our own be say we no want see any of our youths dey use di drug and we no want di drug for our community.

"Make goment trace wia dem dey sell am and den stop am. Dat na National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) work.