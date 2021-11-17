Theuns Jordaan: Theuns Jordan songs and wetin to know about South African singer songwriter

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Theuns Jordaan

South Africans don enter social media to react to news of 'Theuns Jordaan death' afta one of im friend take to im Facebook page to deliver one heartfelt tribute.

Armand Hofmeyr write for im Facebook page say "Theuns my old friend, I don learn a lot from you.

"Most of my writing work na based on wetin you teach me.

"I go like learn a lot from you REST IN PEACE… Dis dey heart breaking."

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Armand Hofmeyr

Theuns bin reveal for one interview wit tori pipo for Netwerk24 for September, 2020, im dey battle wit leukaemia.

"Before di diagnosis, I dey constantly tired for about two to three weeks."

Im add say im dey always need to lay down plenti times." im tok.

Di singer-songwriter don also come out many times to thank im fans for dia support during di sickness.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Theus Jordaan

Wen we check for Theuns Jordaan s Facebook page, family neva officially post a statement regarding im death.

Meanwhile many pipo don react to Armand post.and some of im colleagues don enta social media wit tributes.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook

Wetin to know about Theuns Jordaan

Theuns na South African singer and songwriter.

Im do im first performance for October 1992 for one local bar wey dem dey call The Terrace.

Wia dis foto come from, Theus Jordaan

Im start dey compose im own lyrics, wey make am get five songs for im first album, Vreemde Stad.

Theuns attend Volkskool High School for Graaff-Reinet for di Eastern Cape.

Wen im dey school, im play music and sing to local patrons for one pizza restaurant/ pub wey dem callTrail in.

Afta im finish school, im move from Cape Town to Pretoria wia im gain popularity for di city, record im first album, Vreemde Stad, in Stellenbosch.

Vreemde Stad surpass triple platinum status (150 000 copies) for July 2003

Im launch im his second album, Tjailatyd for di Aardklop music festival for 2002, wey also sell more than 150 000 records