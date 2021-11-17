Badagry building collapse: Four casualties recovered odas dey trapped as one storey building fall

Wia dis foto come from, Lagos Fire and Rescue Service

Just two weeks afta 21 storey building collapse for Ikoyi inside Lagos state, kill plenti pipo, anoda building don collapse for Badagry area of di state.

But dis time around di building na one storey but four casualties don dey recovered.

For statement wey Director di Lagos state Fire and rescue service Margaret Adeseye sign, di agency bin receive report of one storey building collapse for Sunny Filled, Flour Mills, Estate, Magbon, Badagry, Lagos.

According to di statement, di Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Badagry Station rescue five victims from di building wey still dey under-construction, efforts still dey go on to rescue di remaining pipo wey dey trapped for there.

"Di victims wey be mainly construction workers don dey rescued wit different kind injury but dem dey stable condition and for nearby hospital for treatment".