Pakistan lawmakers pass anti-rape bill wey allow chemical castration for repeat offenders

Getty Images

Sex offenders wey dey convicted of multiple rape fit face chemical castration for Pakistan.

Dis na afta lawmakers on Wednesday pass di new anti-rape legislation wey go speed up court process and impose tougher sentences.

Di bill na to answer one mass public outcry over recent rise in rape against women and children for kontri, and growing demands to ensure justice for victims of sexual assault.

Last year President Arif Alvi bin approve di new anti-rape order wey di Pakistani Cabinet clear.

Di bill na call say make di kontri adopt chemical castration of rapists wit di consent of di convict and to set up special courts wey go speed up trials.

Di Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2021 dey passed wit 33 oda bills by di joint session of parliament on Wednesday.

Di aim na to amend di Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, and di Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

Wetin dey di bill?

Di bill say di Pakistan goment must establish special courts nationwide wey go make rape trials fast and make sure say sexual abuse cases dey decided "fast fast, like within four months."

Pipo wey dey guilty of gang rape go chop death sentence or life in prison.

Chemical Castration - Wetin e mean

Chemical castration na di use of drugs to reduce pesin libido or sexual activity.

Na legal form of punishment for some kontris like South Korea, Poland, di Czech Republic and some United states of America states.

"Chemical castration na process wey dey in line wit di rules framed by di prime minister.

"E mean say di pesin no go fit perform sexual intercourse for any period of im life, as e dey determined by di court through administration of drugs, na through notified medical board di process go take happen," na so di bill tok.

But dis process don dey condemned by international body wey dey oversee human rights matter, Amnesty International. Di human rights join bodi for one statement last year say di punishment of chemical castration dey "cruel and inhuman" wen dem first announce di bill.

"Instead of trying to shift attention, make authorities focus on di crucial work of reforms wey go address the root cause of sexual violence and give survivor di justice dem deserve," Amnesty join bodi tok.

Rape for Pakistan

Pacific Press

Rape na criminal offence for Pakistan. Punishment for rape in Pakistan under di kontri law be either death penalty or imprisonment of like ten and twenty-five years.

For cases like gang rape, di punishment be either death penalty or life imprisonment.

DNA test plus oda scientific evidence dey part of process to prosecute rape cases for Pakistan.