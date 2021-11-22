WAEC result 2021 latest news: WAEC seize thousands of result from di 2021 exams

45 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Dis WAEC Exams start August 16 and end October 8, 2021.

WAEC use 45 days release di West African Senior Secondary Certificate Examination for year 2021.

But results of 170,146 candidates, wey be 10.9% of di total number of candidates wey write di exam wey end for October 8, 2021 still dey wit di exam bodi.

Dis mean say thousands of candidates no go fit see dia own now sake of WAEC don seize am.

According to di statement wey di West African Examination Council release sake of connect wit case of exam malpractice.

WAEC say di tin wey dey worry dem be activities of rogue-website operators and some oda social media platforms, wey dey post exam questions online immediately afta di di paper dey administered.

Plus pipo wey dey use phone for exam hall despite say e dey banned. And some schools dey arrange organized cheating, plus oda big matter.

Di exam bodi say dem dey investigate all di case and reports of di investigations go dey presented to di right Committee of di Council to reason am kia kia.

Di Committee decision go dey communicated to di affected candidates through dia schools.

According to WAEC, 1,573,849 candidates bin register for di exam from 19,425 secondary schools wey gomment sabi for di kontri.

1,560,261 candidates bin siddon write di exam.

Some candidates from some schools from Benin Republic and Cote d'Ivoire, wia Nigeria curriculum for Senior Secondary School dey use also follow write di exam.

Schools for Equatorial Guinea no present candidates for di exam sake of COVID-19 wahala, WAEC add.

Di statement also tok say Analysis of di statistics of how candidates perform for di exam show say, out of 1,560,261 candidates wey write di exam,

1,398,370 candidates, wey be 89.62%, gbab credit and above for minimum of any five subjects.

Dis one mean say e fit be wit or without English Language and Mathematics or one of di two ogbonge subjects.

1,274,784 candidates, wey be 81.7%, gbab credits and above for minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

Wia dis foto come from, Official WAEC Wetin we call dis foto, WAEC

Women no carry last for dis year WAEC.

630,138 wey be 49.43% be male candidates.

644,646) wey be 50.57% be female candidates.

Di exam join bodi say di percentage of candidates wey dey dis category for WASSCE for School Candidates, 2020.

Dis mean say di pipo wey gbab credit and above for minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, be 65.24%. Dis one na appreciable 16.46% improvement for performance.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

How to check your WAEC result

Log enta di WAEC result checking portal, www.waecdirect.com

Enta your 10-digit WAEC Examination Number.- Dis na your 7-Digit centre number wey your 3-digit candidate number go now follow eg. 4123456789)

Enta di 4 digits of your Examination Year eg. 2002

Select di Type of Examination

Enta di e-PIN Voucher Number

Enta di Personal Identification Number (PIN) on your e-PIN

Click submit and wait for di results window to come up.