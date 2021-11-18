Anthony Bliken in Nigeria: US Secretary of State visit to Aso Rock - What to expect

18 November 2021, 08:30 WAT New Informate one hour wey don pass

US Secretary of State Anthony Bliken go visit Nigeria on Thursday 18 November 2021.

Bliken dey expected to meet wit Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari for di State House, Abuja to discuss how both kontris go fit further co-operate on global health, security, expanding energy access and economic growth.

Di visit na di second-leg of im three nation trip to African kontris wey include Senegal and Kenya.

E go be di highest senior US official to visit Nigeria since President Joe Biden take over office for January.

Ahead of Secretary Bliken visit, America don comot Nigeria from di list of religious violators.

Di US goment for year 2020 bin put Nigeria for di watch list of states wey dey engage or tolerate di severe violation of religious freedom.

But Nigeria no dey di 2021 list wey include Myanmar, China, Eritrea, Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

Wia dis foto come from, Presidency

Wetin US Secretary Anthony Bliken go do for Nigeria

US Secretary Anthony Bliken go land Abuja, where e go meet wit President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama.

E go further discuss cooperation on global health security, expanding energy access, economic growth and revitalizing democracy.

Di Secretary go deliver speech on U.S.-Africa policy for di capital of Africa largest democracy.

Bliken go also engage wit Nigerian entrepreneurs for di digital sector.

Nigeria - US bilateral relationship

Nigeria and America relationship don start since 1960 wen Nigeria gain independence from di United Kingdom.

But na afta di 1999 election when di kontri elect democratic goment na im di relationship begin make sense well-well.

US don provide plenty aids to Nigeria and e dey chook mouth for mata wey consign di interest of di kontri like di ENDSARS protest, Covid- 19, security, economy, education, among odas.

Recently, di United States welcome di conclusion of di Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry as dem submit di final report of dia findings give di state goment.

E say dem dey look forward to di Lagos state goment response as e go bring about accountability on di ENDSARS protest and expose wetin really happun for di Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

Wia dis foto come from, US Mission in Nigeria

Di US goment add for inside di statement say dem also dey look forward to di measures Lagos state abd federal goment go take to address di serious allegations against some members of di security forces, alleged abuses plus grievances of di victims and dia families.

On Covid -19 vaccine, America don donate over 10 million doses of di coronavirus vaccine give Nigeria through Covax.

Di latest na di 3.5million Pfizer vaccine wey land Nnamdi Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport for Abuja on October 14.

Bilateral Economic Relations

America na di largest foreign investor for Nigeria, wit foreign direct investment for di petroleum/mining and wholesale trade sectors.

Wetin U.S. dey export to Nigeria include wheat, vehicles, machinery, kerosene, lubricating oils, jet fuel, civilian aircraft, and plastics.

Wetin Nigerian dey export go di United States include crude oil, cocoa, cashew nuts, and animal feed.

Nigeria dey eligible for preferential trade benefits under di African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA).

Bilateral Security Cooperation

Nigeria na important U.S. security partner for Africa.

Di kontri na vital member of di Defeat ISIS (D-ISIS) coalition and for October 2020, Nigeria co-hosted one online D-ISIS conference wit di United States.

Nigeria Membership for International Organizations

Nigeria and di United States belong to some international organizations wey include di United Nations, International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and World Trade Organization.

Nigeria also na observer to the Organization of American States.

Profile of Anthony Blinken

Anthony J. Bliken na di United States of America 71st Secretary of State.

America President Joe Biden nominate am as di Secretary of State on November 23, 2020, di US Senate confam im nomination January 26, 2021 and e dey sworn in by Vice President Kamala Harris January 27.

E bin serve as deputy secretary of state for President Barack Obama from 2015 to 2017.

Before that, e work as President Obama principal deputy national security advisor. For that role, oga Blinken chair di interagency deputies committee, di main forum for hammering out di administration foreign policy.

During di first term of di Obama Administration; Oga Blinken na di national security advisor to di then-Vice President Joe Biden.

During di Clinton Administration, Oga Blinken serve as member of di National Security Council staff, wey include two years as di senior director for European affairs, di president principal advisor on di kontris of Europe, di European Union, and NATO. E also spend four years as President Clinton chief foreign policy speechwriter, plus e lead di NSC strategic planning team.

Oga Blinken public service start for di State Department. From 1993 to 1994, e be special assistant for di Bureau of European and Canadian Affairs.