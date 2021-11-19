DR Congo Data Leak: How Millions of dollars enta Joseph Kabila friends accounts

19 November 2021, 08:26 WAT New Informate 24 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Joseph Kabila bin dey as president of DR Congo from 2001-2019

Companies wey belong to di family and friends of di former Democratic of Congo president Joseph Kabila bin collect millions of dollars in public funds.

Dis dey come according to Africa biggest data leak.

Di tori be say di money bin dey transferred to dis companies accounts from di Congolese branch of di BGFI bank.

Afta di transfer, dem come remove millions of dollars cash from di accounts, all this while Joseph Kabila still be president. But e no gree ansa questions on top di transfers.

Wetin be dis Africa Biggest Data Leak?

Dis data leak include three million documents and informate of millions of transactions wey comot from di BGFI (Banque Gabonaise et Française Internationale) bank.

Dis bank dey work for plenti African kontris and also for France.

Na di French investigative journal Mediapart and NGO Platform to Protect Whistleblowers in Africa (PPLAAF) gbab dis informate.

BBC Africa Eye fit get am on top say den dey part of one group wey dem dey call Congo Hold-UP, wey di media network European Investigative Collaborations (EIC), arrange.

Dis investigate go bring questions as to who benefit inside dis money transfer and wia conflict of interest fit don dey.

Oil Company wey no get oil

Wetin we call dis foto, Di electoral commission, Ceni, bin pay Sud Oil $1m for petroleum products

One privately owned company wey dem call Sud Oil bin collect almost $86 million of public funds from November 2013 to August 2017.

DR Congo Banking regulator, BCC bin give dem at least $46 million, di state mining company Gécamines give dem $15m and $1.3m come from di kontri electoral body, Ceni.

But di only informate wey BBC fit find from di leak about di payment of dis money na invoice wey Ceni give Sud Oil of just more than $1m for petroleum products.

But BBC no find any evidence say Sud Oil bin dey sell any petroleum products as at dat time.

Our investigations also establish say from 2013 to 2018, Sud Oil bin get only one employee wey be di managing director, David Ezekiel and bin get one small office for d capital of Kishasa.

As at October 2013, Sud Oil come buy real estate complex for di capital for $12 million wia dem base di company.

Dem bin also get contract with BGFI for DRC to get new motor for dia senior management. Apart from dat, BBC no find any oda business activities from dem.

Wia conflict of interest for fit dey

Di managing direct of di BGFI DR Congo branch wey dem call BGFI Banque RDC from 2012 to 2018 be Francis Selemani, e be Joseph Kabila foster brother.

Oga Kabila sister Gloria Mteyu bin own 40% of di bank operation wey dem set up for 2010.

Oga Selemani wife, Aneth Lutale bin own 80% of Sud Oil while Mrs Mteyu bin get di remaining 20% from 2013 to 2018.

Dem bin transfer millions of dollars comot from Sud Oil BGFI account to oda private companies' BGFI accounts.

Some of di companies bin dey owned by relatives or business associates of Joseph Kabila wey bin dey office as president from 2001-2019.

One of di companies be Kwanza Capital wey di majority owner na Congolese businessman Pascal Kinduelo. E bin also get minority stake for Sud Oil. At di time, e also be di chair of di BGFI Bank RDC and before dat be a former owner of Sud Oil before im transfer ownership.

Infact, BGFI bin audit dia Congo operation for 2018, and dem find say e dey very high risk.

Di audit wey no suppose comot for public bin say Oga Selemani bin get at least 16 declared conflict of interests wey include im links with private companies wey get account for di bank. As well as di high value transactions wey Sud Oil do.

Investigation show sya di bank bin allow plenti high money cash withdrawals from Sud Oil accounts wey include one for $6million in cash.

By law, na $10,000 cash pesin fit withdraw except e be for national emergency or defence issues.

But dis cash withdrawals from Sud Oil wey reach $50 million in four years no follow for di procedure and afta dem withdraw am, di money disappear.

Wetin don happun with di pipo wey dey involved

Two weeks afta di internal audit, oga Selemani move go new role for BGFI head office for Gabon. Tori be say im collect $1.4m as e bin dey comot BGFI Banque RDC. But tori also say e comot BGFI completely for November 2018.

Sud Oil change ownership for 2018 and Kwanza Capital close down dat same year.

Mrs Mteyu don release her 40% stake for BGFI Banque RDC.

BBC Africa Eye bin contact BGFI, Joseph Kabila, Francis Selemani, Aneth Lutale, David Ezekiel and Gloria Mteyu on top wetin di leak tok. But dem no ansa our questions.

We also reach out to Pascal Kinduelo wey no gree ansa.

Gecamines and BCC no gree ansa BBC kwesion too.