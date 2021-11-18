John Kibaso Warioba: Commissioner-General of Kenya Prisons Service profile

Wia dis foto come from, KENYA STATE HOUSE

Kenya President Uhuru Kenyatta don appoint and also swear-in Brigadier (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba as di new Commissioner-General of di Kenya Prisons Service.

Im appointment dey come afta di President sack Wycliffe Ogallo, wey be di former boss of di kontri Prisons Service on Wednesday.

Uhuru Kenyatta bin receive briefing from di ministry wey dey in charge of correctional services about security breaches for di Kamiti Maximum Security Prison.

Di breach wey lead to di escape of three inmates wey dey serve time for terror-related offences.

Dis mata lead to di sack of Wycliffe Oghallo.

For inside statement from di Presidency, di President direct di Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Coordination of National Government and all security formations to take all action wey dey necessary and pursue di Kamiti escapees.

Why President Kenyatta sack Wycliffe Ogallo as oga of Prison Prisons Services

Wia dis foto come from, KENYA STATE HOUSE

Di presidency say di mata na of public interest and to ensure accountability in di ranks of dos wey dey head security organs.

"In recognition of di solemn duty of di State to secure all im citizens, and as part of di State response to di security breaches for di Kamiti Maximum Prison wey lead to di escape of three terror convicts.

Na also to "honour di many Kenyans wey lost dia lives plus di plenty sacrifices wey Kenyans don make."

Who be Brigadier (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba wey go replace Wycliffe Ogallo

From im Linkedin account, Warioba get Master of Arts in International Security and Strategy from Kings College London.

E attend Kumoni Primary School and Machakos Technical School. E first enta headlines for 2014 wen e dey promoted to one powerful position for di military.

President Kenyatta bin promote Kibaso to Brigadier and Commander 2 Brigade from im colonel position.

Im appointment dey informed by di advice of di Defence Council under di chairmanship of di then Cabinet Secretary for Defence Raychelle Omamo.

Wia dis foto come from, STATE HOUSE KENYA

In 2015, Kibaso dey conferred wit di Second Class: Elder of di Order of di Burning Spear (E.B.S.). Dis na in recognition of im distinguished and outstanding services wey e render to di nation for im capacity as a military officer.

For 2019, dem pick am to oversee countrywide recruitment of KDF officers. Kibaso be di Chief Recruiting Officer (CRO) wey dey tasked wit picking di best recruits to fill di roles of General Service Officers (Cadets), Specialists Officers (Cadets), General duty recruits, Tradesmen/women, Technicians and Artisans, Constables and former National Youth Servicemen/Women.

Before e retire from di army, Kibaso also serve as Commandant of di School of Infantry.

Right now e dey tasked wit restoring sanity and cleaning up di prisons department wey currently be center of attention.

Di fugitives wey escape

Wia dis foto come from, Mohamed Ali Abikar

Di prisoners include Mohamed Ali Abikar, wey dey guilty for im role for di 2015 Garissa University attack where 148 pipo die.

Di second man dey arrested for 2012 over one foiled attack on di Kenyan parliament.

Di third prisoners bin try to join di al-Shabab militant group for Somalia.