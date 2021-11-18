Taraba attack: How suspected Cameroon Ambazonian fighters attack Nigerian village, kill 11

27 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Resident of Manga village for Takum local goment of Taraba state still dey count dia loss.

E follow afta gunmen suspected to be Ambazonian army allegedly kill 11 pipo, including di traditional chief.

Takum local goment authority wey confirm di incident to BBC Pidgin say di gunmen attack di village around 5-6 am on Wednesday,

Di chairman of di local goment area say dem attack di chief palace, afta dat, dem now burn down pipo house, schools and steal di pipo kaya.

Shiban Tikar further yarn give say dem don find five deadbodi of those wey dem kill for Bush but dat several odas still dey miss.

Tikar explain say sometime ago, di Cameroonian military been pursue di Ambazonian soldiers to di border town of Okpa.

Dem also set up JTF wit local vigilante for dia to deal wit di separatist soldiers, e add.

Di separatist soldier come mobilise and attack back by targeting members of di Okpa community.

Di local council oga say na afta dis attack, dem come now attack Manga community wey dey inside Nigeria.

E say wen dem come di Immigration officers mobile and engage dem but dem over power dem and dat if no be becos dem dey, di casualty figure for pass as e be.

E say di state goment don deploy military pipo to di border town to protect dem from both separatists and Cameroonian soldiers wey don dey attack border communities for Kurmi and Takum local government areas of di state.

Emmanuel Bwacha, di Senator representing Taraba South tell BBC Pidgin say im dey worried about di attack

Di Senator also explain give say many pipo don run leave di village go find refuge for Shibong, di headquarters of Takum local goment.

Last month, Cameroonian soldiers sack three border communities for Kurmi local government of di state on to say dem di search for Ambazonian separatists.