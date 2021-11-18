Nnamdi Kanu: Ipob leader raise allegation of threat to life and why e neva change cloth since June 2021

33 minutes wey don pass

Di leader of di banned Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), Nnamdi Kanu don claim say im dey experience torture for detention.

Kanu through im lawyer say im condition for detention dey harsh, "degrading and inhumane."

Na di Department of State Services (DSS) hold Kanu since June, 2021 on di order of Federal High court for Nigeria.

Aloy Ejimakor, wey be special lawyer to Nnamdi Kanu for statement wey im bring out on Tuesday claim say na for one small cell wey no get light dem keep di Ipob leader.

Oda claims Nnamdi Kanu Lawyer

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Men of Nigeria State Secret Police (SSS) dey escort Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader, Nnamdi Kanu for court on Thursday 21/20/21

Aloy Ejimakor say Kanu life dey threatened by how dem dey treat am for detention.

Ejimakor allege say;

Kanu dey confined for up to 23 hours without access to anybody.

DSS plan na to break am psychologically.

DSS dey punish anybody wey greet Kanu for detention.

Di Ipob leader never change im cloth since im arrest.

Security no allow Kanu get access to im Jewish prayer shawls and other religious materials.

DSS no gree replace im eye glass.

Im no fit tok in private wit im Lawyers.

Nnamdi Kanu no dey sleep wit pillow wey make im don get chest pain.

DSS neva still give am access to see im foreign Lawyer, Bruce Fein.

Aloy Ejimakor say all di tins dem dey allegedly do Kanu dey against "di condition of im detention for DSS headquarters for Abuja."

Tok-tok pesin for DSS Peter Afunaya, neva respond to calls and text message wey BBC Pidgin send am to clarify these allegations.

Wetin be di charges wey dem bring against am?

Di Nigerian goment accuse di Ipob oga say im wan secession and also say im dey broadcast lies about President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dem also accuse am say e be member of group goment don outlaw. Most of di accuse dey based on di tins wey im allegedly tok for Radio Biafra wey dey broadcast from outside Nigeria.

On Monday 18 October, goment add more charges to di three im dey face so dis na di amended charges dem.