Psquare news: Paul and Peter Okoye wives tok afta di twins reunite plus how fans react

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram

Psquare reunion don cause reactions from fans, colleagues plus dia families.

Di Nigerian twins - Peter and Paul Okoye - bin get gbege ontop one family mata for 2017 wey make dem split.

Nigerians wake up on Thursday to one Instagram video message wey show say dem two don settle dia quarrel as dem jointly celebrate dia 40th birthdays.

E no dey clear if di brothers go make new music together, but fans, don enta social media to celebrate dia reconciliation,

Anita Okoye wey be one of di twin, Paul Okoye wife say dis na di best birthday present.

For one Instgaram post, Anita thank di brothers say dem allow dem get great relationship wit dem even as dem two dey quarrel.

"I dey happy say I no let una coconut heads make me choose sides", she tok.

Lola Omotayo-Okoye wey be Peter wife also comment to say she dey happy say di brother don finally put dia differences aside and allow love guide dem.

"Peter and Paul, you be ONE no be Two!", she add am.

Popular OAP, Toolz O also comment to say she bin don dream am say di brother go come back togeda.

See how oda pipo react

See tins about PSquare you fit no sabi

Psquare bin dominate di Nigerian music scene for years and dem be one of di first groups to export Afrobeats to other parts of di continent.

Dem sell-out live performances sake of dia energetic break-dance routines.

Dem bin also get collaborations wit performers like Diamond Platinumz from Tanzania and American superstar Akon.

For 2011, dem sign wit Akon Konvict Muzik label and a year later dem gbab one distribution deal wit Universal Music Group.

Dem also get award as MTV Africa Artist of di Decade for 2015 and win di Best Group title three times.